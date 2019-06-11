Impossible Foods Resorts to Insults, Name-Calling to 'Defend' Their Fake Burger

"If Bayer goes bankrupt due to the outcome of about 14,000 lawsuits filed against them for the carcinogenic effects of glyphosate herbicides, who will become liable for harm to the public? I wonder if it will be retailers and food brands who continue to expose the public to toxic glyphosate herbicides."

What Is the Impossible Burger?

Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, 2% or less of: Potato Protein, Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Cultured Dextrose, Food Starch Modified, Soy Leghemoglobin, Salt, Soy Protein Isolate, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E), Zinc Gluconate, Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Sodium Ascorbate (Vitamin C), Niacin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12. Contains: Soy

So How Much Glyphosate Is in Impossible Burgers?

"Our recommended maximum daily intake of glyphosate in food is 0.01 milligrams. For a 60-gram portion of food, this daily intake limit translates to a safety standard of 160 ppb of glyphosate. This health benchmark is based on the risks of lifetime exposure, because small, repeated exposures can add up if someone eats food containing glyphosate every day."

Replacing Animal Foods Isn't the Solution

"Nothing is more important for human health, global food security and the future of the world than replacing the use of animals in food production. In fact, most of the agricultural pesticides used in the US are applied to crops fed to livestock. So no single step would do more to reduce pesticide exposure then eliminating the use of livestock in food production. That's our mission."

Investors in Impossible Foods Are Far From Agricultural Gurus

Fake Meat Is Highly Processed - See Through the Hype

These products are not natural, nor are they superior to real food grown in accordance with nature.

"The Impossible Burger is marketed as 'sustainable,' ... despite the lack of data on energy consumption, emissions, or dependency on industrial feedstocks like genetically engineered corn used to feed the genetically engineered yeast that produce key ingredients."

Biotech Companies Are Gaining Power by Taking Over the Government

Don't Be Duped by Industry Shills!

Genetic engineering will in no way, shape or form make the world a better place.

It will not solve world hunger. It will not increase farmers' livelihoods. And it most certainly will not do any good for your health - and may in fact prove to be detrimental.

There's No Better Time to Act Than NOW - Here's What You Can Do

