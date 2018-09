© Thomas White / Reuters



A new study by the Good Food Institute (GFI), which represents the plant-based foods industry, found that sales of substitutes for animal products have exceeded $3.7 billion.While total US retail food sales grew just two percent over the last 12 months, retail sales of plant-based foods grew 17 percent during the same time period."The plant-based foods industry has gone from being a relatively niche market to fully mainstream," said Michele Simon, Executive Director of the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA).The report found thatRetail sales of plant-based products grew double-digits across all nine US census regions.GFI predicted that the global meat alternatives market is set to grow over the coming years, reaching $6.3 billion by 2023. It is currently valued at $4.63 billion."As consumers look to decrease their meat consumption, more and more people are choosing plant-based meat. In fact, 12 percent of households across the US now purchase plant-based meat," said GFI Director of Corporate Engagement Alison Rabschnuk."[This is] a significant increase from last year and I expect we'll see that trend continue," Rabschnuk added.The research also found that "the plant-based meat category today is looking suspiciously like the plant-based milk category about ten years ago.". By contrast, it accounts for just about one percent of total US retail meat sales.GFI noted that plant-based milk has become an increasingly common household staple and people are seeking out other plant-based dairy products. Those "other dairy alternatives" are seeing some of the greatest sales growth, according to GFI.