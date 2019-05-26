Objective:Health #16 - 2 Billion Rea$ons to Avoid Glyphosate
Sott.net
Sun, 26 May 2019 00:00 UTC
As a result, Bayer's stock is at a 7 year low, their CEO's head is on the chopping block and the company has been forced to sell off some divisions and has been conducting lay-offs. Could this be the end of the seemingly unstoppable Monsanto? Are we reaching a tipping point, possibly leading to an outright ban on this terrible creation? Join us on this episode of Objective: Health for a lively discussion about the possible future of glyphosate.
And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she gives vital information about pet emergencies.
Running Time: 01:11:20
Download: MP3 - 64.9 MB
What fetters the mind and benumbs the spirit is ever the dogged acceptance of absolutes.
- Edward Sapir
