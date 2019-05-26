O:H header
The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been dominating the news cycle lately, but much of the news actually seems to be promising, for a change. Glyphosate is one of the most evil chemicals ever created by mankind, linked to cancers of the bone, colon, kidney, liver, melanoma, pancreas and thyroid, as well as interfering with the gut microbiome, having a detrimental effect on the liver and has even been implicated in autism. The big news is that there have recently been some successful lawsuits against glyphosate's creators, Monsanto (Bayer) for causing Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system.

As a result, Bayer's stock is at a 7 year low, their CEO's head is on the chopping block and the company has been forced to sell off some divisions and has been conducting lay-offs. Could this be the end of the seemingly unstoppable Monsanto? Are we reaching a tipping point, possibly leading to an outright ban on this terrible creation? Join us on this episode of Objective: Health for a lively discussion about the possible future of glyphosate.

And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she gives vital information about pet emergencies.


Running Time: 01:11:20

Download: MP3 - 64.9 MB