Dr. Joseph MercolaMon, 27 May 2019 00:00 UTC

Glyphosate Contamination Found in Many Foods, Including Organics

Desiccation - A Serious Contamination Concern

Glyphosate Is Not an Approved Desiccant

"Glyphosate should be used only to control weeds that hinder harvest, not for vine desiccation. Not all glyphosate products are labeled for preharvest timings. The translocating properties of glyphosate make it possible for herbicide residues to accumulate in harvested beans if applications occur before the hard dough stage."

Desiccant Combined With Lectins Is a Highly Toxic Combo

Sorghum forage was reassessed from 0.05 to .1 ppm

Soybeans from 0.05 ppm to 0.25 ppm

Hops from 0.2 ppm to 0.5 ppm

Popcorn tolerance established at 0.05 ppm

"[P]araquat, once in the stomach, causes alpha-synuclein to be misfolded and then helps it travel to the brain. Scientists believe that alpha-synuclein runs along the vagus nerve, which itself runs between the stomach and the brain.



In fact, recent studies have shown that the vagus nerve has a direct connection with the substantia nigra, making it a prime suspect in Parkinson's disease. This direct link also helps explain why digestive problems often precede the motor symptoms of Parkinson's by several years."



To investigate, the researchers fed rats small doses of paraquat for 7 days. They also fed them lectins ... As expected, they identified Parkinson's-related changes ... As study co-author Prof. Thyagarajan Subramanian explains:



'We were able to demonstrate that if you have oral paraquat exposure, even at very low levels, and you also consume lectins [...] then it could potentially trigger the formation of this protein - alpha-synuclein - in the gut. Once it's formed, it can travel up the vagus nerve and to the part of the brain that triggers the onset of Parkinson's disease.'



This series of experiments demonstrates how the interplay between two ingested compounds can conspire to create and then transport toxic protein structures from the gut to the brain."

The Problem With Lectins

Desiccation - A Serious Contamination Concern

Glyphosate Is Not an Approved Desiccant

"Glyphosate should be used only to control weeds that hinder harvest, not for vine desiccation. Not all glyphosate products are labeled for preharvest timings. The translocating properties of glyphosate make it possible for herbicide residues to accumulate in harvested beans if applications occur before the hard dough stage."

Desiccant Combined With Lectins Is a Highly Toxic Combo

Sorghum forage was reassessed from 0.05 to .1 ppm

Soybeans from 0.05 ppm to 0.25 ppm

Hops from 0.2 ppm to 0.5 ppm

Popcorn tolerance established at 0.05 ppm

"[P]araquat, once in the stomach, causes alpha-synuclein to be misfolded and then helps it travel to the brain. Scientists believe that alpha-synuclein runs along the vagus nerve, which itself runs between the stomach and the brain.



In fact, recent studies have shown that the vagus nerve has a direct connection with the substantia nigra, making it a prime suspect in Parkinson's disease. This direct link also helps explain why digestive problems often precede the motor symptoms of Parkinson's by several years."



To investigate, the researchers fed rats small doses of paraquat for 7 days. They also fed them lectins ... As expected, they identified Parkinson's-related changes ... As study co-author Prof. Thyagarajan Subramanian explains:



'We were able to demonstrate that if you have oral paraquat exposure, even at very low levels, and you also consume lectins [...] then it could potentially trigger the formation of this protein - alpha-synuclein - in the gut. Once it's formed, it can travel up the vagus nerve and to the part of the brain that triggers the onset of Parkinson's disease.'



This series of experiments demonstrates how the interplay between two ingested compounds can conspire to create and then transport toxic protein structures from the gut to the brain."

The Problem With Lectins

Could Diquat Pose Similar Risks?

"Evidence indicates that Parkinson's disease (PD), in addition to having a genetic aetiology, has an environmental component that contributes to disease onset and progression ...



Given its similarity to paraquat, an agrochemical removed from registration in the EU for its suspected potential to cause PD, we have investigated the in vitro capacity of the related herbicide Diquat to cause PD-like cell death.



Diquat showed greater toxicity towards SH-SY5Y neuroblastoma cells and human midbrain neural cells than paraquat and also MPTP, which was independent of dopamine transporter-mediated uptake.



Diquat caused cell death independently of caspase activation ... with only a minor contribution from apoptosis, which was accompanied by enhanced reactive oxygen species production in the absence of major inhibition of complex I of the mitochondrial respiratory chain ...



Diquat may, therefore, kill neural tissue by programmed necrosis rather than apoptosis, reflecting the pathological changes seen following high-level exposure, although its ability to promote PD is unclear."

Hummus Lovers, Be Sure to Buy Organic

"Several herbicides have been used in the agricultural fields to increase the crop productivity and grain yield through weed management. Chickpea (Cicerarietinum L.) is an important food legume crop.



As chickpea is a slow growing crop and may take approximately 5-6 months and this may further delay sowing of next crops which can be taken in the same field in summer season such as moongbean.



Hence in order to reduce days of crop maturity and to study fate of paraquat residues in soil and chickpea grains that may exist as a result of use of this herbicide on chickpea, a broad leaf herbicide, paraquat was chosen to use as a desiccant to facilitate early maturity of chickpea.



Paraquat application at 750 to 1.0 kg/ha as desiccant enhanced the process of maturity of chickpea and 10 to 16 days can be saved by this application. However paraquat application at 750g/ha and 1.0 kg/ha resulted in residues in chickpea grains and straw and restrict its application as a desiccant in chickpea crop."

"Moms Across America has been especially concerned about the presence of glyphosate in hummus, as the consumption of hummus, fueled by companies like PepsiCo, has risen dramatically over the past five years ...



Hummus is considered a healthy snack for children, a popular protein replacement for meat for vegetarians, and vegans, and is a go-to party food on college campuses.



In addition, Canadian activist Tony Mitra released records of 7,800 glyphosate test result findings from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in 2017 in his book 'Poison Foods of North America.'



In those documents, results for glyphosate residues on garbanzo beans from North America had levels as high as 795 ppb.46 In other countries levels were, on average 32 ppb. Even organic garbanzo beans tested positive glyphosate residues, pointing to the problem of widespread contamination."



Take-Home Messages