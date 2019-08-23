Society's Child
The Koch Empire: What we know about deceased US billionaire David Koch
RT
Fri, 23 Aug 2019 15:23 UTC
Koch was the 11th richest person on the planet and, at the time of his death, had a net worth of $42.4 billion, according to Forbes. He had majority control of energy and chemical company Koch Industries, which he co-owned with his older brother Charles. The duo built the second largest private US conglomerate in terms of revenue ($110 billion).
A Kansas-based, now-multinational corporation, Koch Industries was co-founded by their father Fred Koch in 1940. The company initially had another name - Wood River Oil and Refining Company. It later acquired Rock Island Oil and Refining Company and was renamed Rock Island before finally becoming Koch Industries in 1959.
The conglomerate evolved from an oil and refining company to a sprawling conglomerate that covers different industries, from chemicals and plastics manufacturing to ranching, plant nutrients, and construction.
David Koch joined the family business in 1970 and served on its board. He was also chairman and chief executive officer of Koch Chemical Technology Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, before he stepped down last year due to health problems.
Koch was diagnosed with cancer more than 25 years ago, but survived much longer than the doctors predicted. He was a donor to New York's Lincoln Center and Memorial-Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and pledged or contributed $1.295 billion to cancer research and medical centers.
David and Charles each controlled a 42-percent stake in Koch Industries. The family is considered the second wealthiest in the world, and there are actually four Koch brothers, but only David and Charles remained in control of the firm. The other brothers, Frederick and Bill, sold their interests in 1983. They later sued David and Charles, claiming that they were cheated out of more than $1 billion when they sold their stakes, but lost the case.
The brothers are sometimes referred to as 'GOP kingmakers' thanks to their vast investments in politics and support for Republican candidates.
Reader Comments
As to "everyone" celebrating his death, (such as, perhaps, we SOTTites), you won't find that many places out there on a MSM or Google search that 'celebrate' his passing; except those relatively small places, like SOTT, who are truthseeking types (SOTTypes) and who have studied the big picture, and realized the emperor's naked, etc.
Even then, we also tend to be those saying 'He who is without sin, cast the first stone ' or 'there but the grace of God, go I.' But not completely.
I for one would love to see some truly benevolent Alien Ant Farmers, who are running this clown show, come down and sterilize all the STS Billionaire 'dynasties', while also ensuring the growth of logical STO politicians, (e.g., Tulsi Gabbard*) who, in days passed, were far more likely to see public service as exactly that and act accordingly.
R.C.
*And maybe even Trump before he got coopted.
RC
It's disgusting especially when you realize that he was not "evil incarnate" and, as far as anyone knows, was not actively trying to make life more difficult for people. He had a vision many, including myself, disagree with. But that didn't make him evil. Now, I may be missing something, but to me people like Trump, Soros, Adelson, hell, even a bunch of celebrities are far worse people in their actions than David Koch.