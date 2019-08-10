© Reuters

Russian nuclear agency Rosatom said. Searches for the missing went on all day. Dramatic details of the tragedy that rocked the Arkhangelsk region this week, and that fueled western tabloids with rumors of a new Chernobyl-like disaster, were shared by the state atomic energy corporation on Saturday.The test of the classifiedwent smoothly at first, but then the device caught fire and blew up, Rosatom said.Water in high latitudes is ice-cold even in summertime, but search attempts lasted the whole day, until hopes faded.The agency lauded the work of the employees, who, it said, were well aware of the dangerous nature of experimental engine tests.An increase in background radiation was registered on the test site, but the measurements are said to have soon returned to normal.The city of Severodvinsk, located some 30km east of the test range and hosting a key shipyard of Russia's Northern Fleet, added fuel to rumors after authorities posted -and then deleted- news of a brief radiation spike to 0.11 microsieverts per hour, with the norm standing at 0.6. The report said that it lasted for half an hour only, and the daily average wasn't seriously affected.The secrecy surrounding the ill-fated test inevitably gave rise to conspiracy theories.Pictures of hazmat teams taking measurements and specially-prepared ambulances transporting the injured were used to support some panic-inducing media headlines, while tabloids speculated over the type of weapon involved in the test.The Russian military has, meanwhile, refuted a report that a Rosatom vessel, capable of collecting radioactive waste, was dispatched to Severodvinsk, saying it had actually been undergoing scheduled trials.