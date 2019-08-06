McCabe
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Investigative journalist Sara Carter reported on Fox News last night that outgoing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe may be in serious trouble if the information she had received from FBI sources proves to be true.

"I have been told tonight by a number of sources ... that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302s," Carter told host Sean Hannity.

The 302 form contains information from the notes an FBI agent takes during an interview of a subject. It is used by FBI agents to "report or summarize the interviews that they conduct." "So basically every time an FBI agent interviews a witness, they have to go back and file a report," Carter explained.

Hannity pointed out that, if true, it would constitute a case of obstruction of justice, and Carter agreed. She said the matter was being investigated by FBI Inspector General Michael Horowitz.


"If this is true -- and not just alleged -- if this is true, McCabe will be fired," Carter said. "They are considering firing him in the next few days. If this turns out to be true," she added.

Carter noted later in the segment that "so many whistleblowers" have contacted not only the inspector general and the House Intelligence Committee, but also the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in order to report Obama administration activities as improper or illegal. The FISC "chided the Obama administration last year ... for violating the laws," Carter pointed out.

She also reported on her own website that current and former FBI officials tell her McCabe's ouster is just the first of more resignations to come.

"There are people lining up in the bureau to go after McCabe," a former FBI official told her. "There will be a cleanup at the bureau of his cronies."

Ace of Spades has pointed out that if McCabe is fired, he will likely not receive his full pension -- but that may not mean much since it is apparently prorated. The more important point, Ace notes, is that "a true firing will demolish his reputation and may even carry further penalties."