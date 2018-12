© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



"Did the FBI agents document their interview with Lt. Gen. Flynn in one or more FD-302s? What were the FBI agents' conclusions about Lt. Gen. Flynn's truthfulness, as reflected in the FD-302s? Were the FD-302s ever edited? If so, by whom? At who's direction? How many drafts were there? Are there material differences between the final draft and the initial draft(s) or the agent's testimony about the interview?"

"recollection was [Flynn] was - the conclusion of the investigators was he was obviously lying, but they saw none of the normal common indicia of deception: that is, hesitancy to answer, shifting in seat, sweating, all the things that you might associate with someone who is conscious and manifesting that they are being - they're telling falsehoods. There's no doubt he was lying, but that those indicators weren't there."

Margot Cleveland is a senior contributor to The Federalist. Cleveland served nearly 25 years as a permanent law clerk to a federal appellate judge and is a former full-time faculty member and current adjunct instructor at the college of business at the University of Notre Dame. The views expressed here are those of Cleveland in her private capacity.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Michael Flynn filed a sentencing memorandum and letters of support for the former Army lieutenant general in federal court. The sentencing memorandum reveals for the first time concrete evidence thatFurther revelations may be forthcoming soon following an order entered late yesterday byFlynn, who served briefly as President Donald Trump's national security advisor, pleaded guilty more than a year ago to making false statements to federal investigators during a January 24, 2017 interview. During that interview, Strzok and (presumably) Pientka questioned Flynn about a telephone conversation the Trump advisor had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.While Flynn's sentencing memorandum methodically laid out the case for a low-level sentence of one-year probation,As others have already noted , the August 22, 2017 date isFirst, text messages between Strzok and former FBI Attorney Lisa Page indicate that Strzok wrote his notes from the Flynn interview shortly after he questioned the national security advisor on January 24, 2017.Given Strzok's role in the questioning Flynn, the date (three weeks from the interview), the notation "F 302," and Page's position as special counsel to Andrew McCabe, it seemsAdditionally, now that we know from the sentencing memorandum that thefrom James Comey's Friday testimony before the House judiciary and oversight committees.During the day-long questioning of the former FBI Director, Rep. Trey Gowdy asked Comey whether the agents who interviewed Flynn had indicated that Flynn did not intend to deceive them during the interview. After Comey replied "No," Gowdy pushed him, asking "Have you ever testified differently?" Comey again responded, "No."But when asked whether he recalled being asked that question doing an earlier House hearing, Comey countered: "No. I recall - I don't remember what question I was asked. I recall saying the agents observed no indicia of deception, physical manifestations, shiftiness, that sort of thing." (More on that testimony shortly.)This exchange then followed:"Who would you have gotten that from if you were not present for the interview?""From someone at the FBI, who either spoke to - I don't think I spoke to the interviewing agents but got the report from the interviewing agents.""All right. So you would have, what, read the 302 or had a conversation with someone who read the 302?""I don't remember for sure. I think I may have done both, that is, read the 302 and then investigators directly. I just don't remember that."Having the second agent involved in questioning Flynn draft a new 302 summary would eliminate attacks premised on Strzok's bias against the president.Congress has been trying to get to the bottom of this question for months upon months. In February, senators Charles Grassley and Lindsey Graham requested the DOJ inspector general, Michael Horowitz, conduct a comprehensive review of potential misconduct in the Russia investigation and specifically asked Horowitz to answer these questions about the Flynn interview and the 302s:Horowitz has yet to answer these questions, but the special counsel's office now has federal judge Sullivan inquiring as well. Sullivan made history a decade ago when he ordered an independent investigation into "the systemic concealment of significant exculpatory evidence," he discovered during the government's prosecution of the now-deceased Ted Stevens, then the senior senator from Alaska. The DOJ's misconduct in the Stevens' case led Sullivan to enter a standing order in all criminal cases on his docket.The most recent iteration of Sullivan's standing entered in the Flynn caseThe order further required the government toFlynn referenced some of these materials in his sentencing memorandum, specifically the FR-302 from August 22, 2017 and a memorandum apparently written by McCabe and dated January 24, 2017 - the same day as Flynn's interview. Now Sullivan wants to see those documents and ordered Mueller by Friday afternoonWhat motivated Sullivan is unclear, but his experience in the Stevens' case was a likely trigger. In that case , the government withheld 302s, didn't include exculpatory statements in the 302s, and did not create a 302 for an interview that "didn't go very well," from the prosecution's standpoint. Sullivan likely wants to assure himself that the Flynn case isn't a copycat of the political targeting of Stevens from a decade ago.Once the government dockets the evidence, Sullivan should be able toHere, we return to Comey's testimony from Friday referenced above, that "the agents observed no indicia of deception, physical manifestations, shiftiness, that sort of thing." Comey further explained, though, that hisThe latter will prove particularly interesting given the conflict between Comey's latest testimony and that of McCabe, who served as deputy director of the FBI at the time. In an executive session of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, McCabe acknowledged "the two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn't think he was lying, . . ."Of course, this all assumes that the special counsel's office still has copies of the initial 302s created, which might not be the case given that when Mueller's "pitbull,"