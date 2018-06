© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



US congressman Mark Meadows has suggested that the FBI may have meddled with evidence in the case against Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Emphasizing that justice should be restored, the Conservative Rep. disclosed that"Justice should be meted out evenly, and yet we're finding that evidence could have been tampered with," Meadows commented in an interview for Hill.TV Meadows provided no direct justifications, yet during the interview he explained "I brought this up with the Inspector General the other day. Some of those key witness will be asked to appear before House Oversight".The lawmaker made these charges during Inspector General M. Horowitz's testimony before House investigators. When referring to the 302 FBI reports that contained summaries with suspects and witnesses, Meadows said:The news that the FBI may have falsified or intentionally changed evidence to improve the chances of a prosecution would be sensational, if the level of corruption at the Bureau hadn't reached its unprecedented levels under presidency of Barack Obama, says American lawyer and blogger John Hinderaker.Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on December 1st to charges made by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on providing false statements to the FBI in relation to his contact with former Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.