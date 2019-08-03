"Intimacy with someone besides our partner that's emotional, not physical."

Part I: Attraction

Part II: What To Do With It

Attraction

"The stress and reward systems in our brain are working overtime... Nerve cells in the brain release a chemical called norepinephrine that stimulates the production of adrenaline, and give us the feeling of arousal... The feel-good chemical dopamine is also released, making us excitable."

"Dopamine is your go-to reward chemical in life."

"I crave eros, fantasy, and intrigue... This isn't about love. This is about using people as drugs."

"Crushes have more to do with fantasy than with reality."

"You idolize them... They're going to be who you want them to be."

"You believe that this fantasy person will fill you, because he or she possesses all the imaginary qualities you seek in a lover. And how do you know that he or she possesses all of these qualities? You put them there."

"Real love is responsibility, compromise, selflessness, being present, and all that shit. Fake love is magic, excitement, false hope, infatuation, and getting high off the potential that another person is going to save you from yourself."

"It's easy to ignore that reality. Simply project your own romantic ideation, childhood wounding, and overactive fantasy life onto onto another human being."

"Crushes... tell much more about the admirer than the admired."

"Projects onto another person idealized attributes the admirer highly values and wants to be associated with. Then she or he attaches strong positive feelings to the perfectly wonderful image that has been created."

"You take a living, breathing human being and try to stuff them into the insatiable holes inside you. These holes are in no way shaped like that person (or any person.)"

"Never really about the person you think you're obsessed with."

"A potent mix of idealization and infatuation."

"Although the crush appears to be about attraction to another person, it is actually about projection of valued attributes onto another person — a statement about what they find attractive... they signify a lot about the dreamer."

"Nobody can save you from yourself."

PART II: What to do With Attraction - Know that you

Will

be attracted to other people

"Underneath all that polite bullshit we're all running on caveman software"

"You are not DEAD."

"We sometimes believe that attraction can only happen if we are unhappy, or lacking something... We... figure there's something horribly wrong. There's some unmet need, and my subconscious is trying to point it out to me."

"Just because you are attracted to someone else DOES NOT mean that there is something wrong with you or your relationship."

"Even Jesus was tempted."

"Your feelings are telling you something about yourself as you are at this particular moment, not necessarily more than that."

If you're the sort of person who insists on defining "love" as a "feeling" rather than a "choice," then you are also exactly the sort of person who intends to stay together only for as long as that "feeling" lasts — or until it's replaced by something stronger.

If you define "love" as a "feeling" rather than a "choice," then you are also directly putting love at risk of not lasting "forever."

"What you do with those feelings is something for which you can be held to account... We have control over our thoughts. We can choose whether to entertain them or not... If a thought enters your head that you know is wrong, replace it with something else."

"We have, as human beings, a storytelling problem. We're a bit too quick to come up with explanations for things we don't really have an explanation for."

FEELINGS. CHANGE. (See: this entire post.) We assume whatever's happening now will go on happening forever, but this is a psychological error. The "grass is greener" fallacy. We exaggerate how great this other person will be.

In thinking this, we're trying to deny that we are messy, imperfect people. We're pretending that we are above the yuckiness that is innately human, and we're setting ourselves up for failure when - shocker - our "humanness" happens again in the future, knocking us on our asses. By willing ourselves not to think about it, we're thinking about it. The brain is Baby Groot, and it does not understand "negatives." The more we worry about "getting rid of" this thing, the tighter and closer we're holding it.

"Most people are not looking for an emotional affair. They find themselves connecting with a person... [and] they start to depend on... the emotional highs... It can quickly become an obsession. The secrecy often adds to the excitement and the attraction. As the intensity of attachment and involvement rises, so does the possibility that the affair will become sexual."

"Emotional intimacy"

"Semi-secret friendships when there is a clear mutual interest or attraction"

"A strong emotional bond which hurts the intimacy of the spousal relationship"

"Sexual tension or chemistry"

"Cheating without sex."

"Feeling closer to the other person than our partner"

"Any situation that creates or causes some degree of emotional unavailability on the part of one partner that interferes with one particular aspect of the relationship" or "quality of the relationship as a whole."

What IS "emotional intimacy?" Where do we draw the line?

Where do we draw the line? What if the non-affair partner doesn't care? Probably not a good relationship, but we need to be careful about how we're defining things. Is it truly only an emotional affair if the partner is impacted?

Probably not a good relationship, but we need to be careful about how we're defining things. Is it truly only an emotional affair if the partner is impacted? What if it's not a person on the other side? Does it matter? Don't pretend the issue is just regarding "another person" if "pulling away" for work or fantasy football is also a problem.

Does it matter? Don't pretend the issue is just regarding "another person" if "pulling away" for work or fantasy football is also a problem. What if there's NOTHING on the other side? What if they're simply checked out? Again, don't pretend the issue is just that "there's something else" if "pulling away" is the core problem.

What if they're simply checked out? Again, don't pretend the issue is just that "there's something else" if "pulling away" is the core problem. What if they tell their partner they're doing it? Again, don't play like the issue is "dishonesty" if this would hurt as well.

Dishonesty - the sense of being deceived, betrayed, and lied to

- the sense of being deceived, betrayed, and lied to Unhealthy dopamine hits - using people as drugs

- using people as drugs Slippery slope - it can be a "gateway" to physical cheating

- it can be a "gateway" to physical cheating etc.

Not doing these things is not "fail-proof protection"

Doing these things doesn't mean you're doomed to emotional infidelity

Many of these things are okay with friends, and many emotional affairs develop over time, so...?? At what point do "the rules" change?

Don't vent your relationship frustrations to anyone else. Not your mom, not your BFF. Unless it's very serious and you need explicit help, you shouldn't be airing your relationship woes with anyone, Tacky-Lee.

Not your mom, not your BFF. Unless it's very serious and you need explicit help, you shouldn't be airing your relationship woes with anyone, Tacky-Lee. Don't do things with them you wouldn't do with others. This line is harder for some people (who instead use it as sweeping justification for all kinds of shitty behavior.) But for me it's an easy barometer for things like texting and calling, because I don't really do those with anyone in life.

This line is harder for some people (who instead use it as sweeping justification for all kinds of shitty behavior.) But for me it's an easy barometer for things like texting and calling, because I don't really do those with anyone in life. Don't get hung up on "getting rid of your feelings." Thinking about "not thinking about them" is thinking about them. Thinking about your feelings keeps you thinking about the person you shouldn't be thinking about.

Thinking about "not thinking about them" is thinking about them. Thinking about your feelings keeps you thinking about the person you shouldn't be thinking about. Don't get hung up on finding "faults" with them. We don't need to foster these sorts of thoughts just to "get by" in life.

We don't need to foster these sorts of thoughts just to "get by" in life. Don't share your unmet needs to subconsciously see if this person will meet them. (But, that being said: know that if you do this, you'll likely be subconsciously unaware or actively in denial about it.)

(But, that being said: know that if you do this, you'll likely be subconsciously unaware or actively in denial about it.) Don't keep any element of your "friendship" a secret from your partner.

Keep privacy between your relationship and everyone else , attraction or not.

, attraction or not. Talk to your partner. About other people you meet, but also life overall.

About other people you meet, but also life overall. Keep places appropriate. Don't hang out at their place or yours.

Don't hang out at their place or yours. Pay attention if you are making excuses. Like, "it's okay I'm texting him late; we're on a project!" — it's a red flag. (If there wasn't anything wrong, you wouldn't feel compelled to actively explain it away.)

Like, "it's okay I'm texting him late; we're on a project!" — it's a red flag. (If there wasn't anything wrong, you wouldn't feel compelled to actively explain it away.) Double down on the investment in your partner. Flirt with them, nurture it, dump energy and attention into it.

In Short

"If you are on a committee... consider leaving that committee. If you work with him, consider leaving that job."

Deny it. Hide it. Pretend it's nothing until - shocker - something you "didn't mean for" is still staring back at you, showing you you're human

Gorge wildly on the fantasy. Indulge in the candy even after we learn that Red Dye 40 is bad; make ourselves ill on the fabrication of fondant. Lose ourselves to the magic and go so far that we prefer it to reality.

Get scared. Avoid any semblance of attraction because we're not sure how to sort it; it's not real and it scares us and makes us feel superficial or small.

Love the human being and just let yourself be human without stepping out of line. Accept, then let it go.

Same as always: admit the problem. Decide whether you want in or out (or deny it, e.g., choose to stay in) Take the steps below (and if you can't, you may need external help)

Understand that humans are messy and imperfect beings, who feel attraction Recognize and accept that we are all human Therefore, recognize and accept that we are all messy and imperfect, and will feel attraction Understand that attraction triggers dopamine like other pleasures Recognize that dopamine triggers are very powerful and addictive Attraction becomes powerful and addictive, making it hard to control Addiction (and "going too far") is a very real risk And if you become addicted, you will be helpless to it (as with anything) We have to monitor for signs of losing control, and if we don't do this, we are willingly and eagerly relinquishing our agency in our own lives. Accept our attraction with lightness and compassion!! Accept that we are human!