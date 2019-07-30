© Bloomberg



Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets, discusses his outlook for the pound.

The pound slumped for a fourth day as investor concerns over a no-deal Brexit intensified.Sterling continued its slideAs differences between the two sides increase, Prime Minister Boris"The biggest threat to the pound for the remainder of this year is the risk of an accidental no-deal Brexit," Credit Agricole SA strategists, including Valentin Marinov, wrote in a note to clients. "We continue to estimate a long-term fair value for pound-dollar that is consistent with a disruptive Brexit outcome of around 1.20."Sterling fell 0.6% to $1.2151 as of 4:40 p.m. in London and weakened 0.6% to 91.74 pence per euro. Benchmark gilt yields fell two basis points to 0.64%, while the FTSE 100 Index of stocks retreated from the highest level since August 2018.a two-week high, as investors sought a higher risk premium on the nation's securities. Citigroup strategists including Jamie Searle recommend selling the debt versus its Belgian counterpart as a hedge against a Brexit no-deal outcome.The lowest level reached by the pound in the aftermath of the Brexit vote was in October 2016, when a flash crash which some speculated was caused by a mistaken order led the currency to slump as much as 6% to $1.1841 in a one-minute window.It looks increasingly likely that the pound will revisit that post-Brexit low over the summer, according to Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG.The market will also have to contend with the Bank of England's policy decision on Thursday, and sterling could face further pressure if the central bank strikes a more dovish tone. Money markets are pricing a