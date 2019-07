© IfNotNow via JTA



"I would sit down with - with Israel and say look you get - I don't know what it is, maybe 3 billion a year or something, I don't know what an exact number is, something...like three billion a year and say, 'Look you want military aid from the United States you're going to have to treat the Palestinian people and that region with respect that we intend to work with you to do that.'"

In an interview on July 26, Vermont Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said he would "absolutely" consider cutting military aid to Israel as leverage to change their government's actions.As a guest on the popular podcast Pod Save America, Sanders was questioned about his views on Israel by co-host and former Barack Obama staffer Jon Favreau:You're very critical of Bibi Netanyahu and the Israeli government. We spend a few billion dollars on aid to Israel. Would you ever consider using that aid as leverage to get the Israeli government to act differently?Absolutely. Absolutely. I mean, we are giving large sums of money...look, let me back it up before the tweets start flowing in. (laughter) I lived in Israel. Actually I worked in a kibbutz for a number of months. I have family in Israel, I am Jewish,End of discussion, that's what I believe.- and this is not easy, believe me: Clinton tried it, Obama tried it, Jimmy Carter tried it, this is not easy stuff -and it's a similar position (and Hillary Clinton and I had a bit of a disagreement on this in 2016)That's what it is, you gotta call it out. That's what it is. They do not tolerate dissent, they treat women like third-class citizens and yet they have been our wonderful ally,- where I'm proud to say I helped lead the effort to help get us out of that terrible war. Ok, soWe need to bring people together and say, "You know what? We're spending a whole lot of money, not only in aid to Israel, to Egypt. We have spent trillions of dollars on the War on Terror, alright. We are going to sit down." And by the way,And I as President of the United States if I have to sit down with the leadership of Saudi Arabia, with the leadership of Iran, with the leadership of the Palestinians, with the leadership of Israel, andThis isn't the first time Sanders has suggested he'd use military aid as a means of changing Israel's policies. During a June 23 appearance on Face the Nation he told Margaret Brennan: