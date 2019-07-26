An attempt at inclusivity has backfired after two German kindergartens banned pork out of "respect for a changing world." The controversy even saw the police involved, but parents told RT it was blown out of all proportion.A couple of daycare centers in the eastern city of Leipzig caused a stir earlier this week when they decided to exclude pork from their menus because several of the enrolled children were Muslim. "Out of respect for a changing world, only pork-free meals and snacks will be ordered and served starting from July 15," they explained in a letter to parents.The move, with the hashtag 'Schweinefleisch' (pork) occupying the top trending spot on Twitter. National and local politicians also chimed in, slamming the pork ban as inappropriate. Heated debates forced the kindergartens to put the pork ban on hold, and police were called in for protection.One parent told RT that he does not see the absence of pork from the menu as a big deal. "You can always bring a wiener or something to breakfast or lunch - it's completely okay," he said.Other parents who RT spoke to believe the controversy was blown out of proportion, but it was the kindergarten staff who handled the situation poorly from the start."The scandal has gone too far," one person said. "We should think this over, and itThe daycare centers may have had good intentions, wanting to "make sure no child would be isolated," another parent noted. "This is a very unfortunate situation that."