© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



In a bid to regain lost momentum, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has announced that"We call on all of Venezuela to mobilize. Together, with the citizen power and the work of the National Assembly, we will advance to a next stage in our struggle. Everyone to Caracas!" Guaido tweeted on Wednesday,The rally apparently aims to galvanize the opposition movement in Venezuela, which is treading water domestically, despite enjoying broad support from the US and its allies - over 50 other nations in total."Venezuelans are not alone; Presidents, leaders and agencies of the world are with us and have committed to Freedom and Democracy in Venezuela," he tweeted shortly before announcing his new push for Caracas.According to an internal memo circulated by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and dated July 11,The money is part of aboutby the Trump administration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras over theirTrump announced the decision to cut all aid in March, but it was unclear, until now, where the spare funds would go instead.