"One of our delegates is in Venezuela and she was trying to go to these protests, and couldn't find them. They seem like no one is showing up for these protests. So, Guaido is losing power as he embraces the United States, as he calls for US troops, as he is tied to this terrorism and the electrical grid attack, he is losing power. And on the other side, [Venezuelan incumbent President Nicolas] Maduro is gaining power."

About the Author:

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

Co-director of the U.S. activist group Resistance Popular, Kevin Zeese, who visited Venezuela earlier this month with a delegation from his country, said that one of the delegates who remains in the Latin American countryJuan Guaidó, the Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela,the Cocuyo Effect portal said on Saturday. Zeese said:but gave no details of what was planned.In early March, Zeese, along with a delegation of 13 members of the US Peace Council, visited Venezuela to learn the situation in the country. The delegation met with Maduro, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, other government officials as well as leaders of the Human Rights Council.In January, Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela after contesting the electoral victory of Maduro. The US and 54 countries recognized Guaidó as president and asked Maduro to resign. Maduro, in turn, called Guaidó an American marionette and accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup. Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba, Bolivia and several other countries consider Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.