"It's also ironic because we constantly hear about Venezuela as some kind of ruthless Communist dictatorship. But here you have a situation that will certainly not be tolerated in the US or other countries, like Russia, China or Germany... What kind of dictatorship is this? Well, apparently it's not a very effective one," the journalist said.

investigative journalist Max Blumenthal told RT."It's ironic to see government security forces actually protecting Guaido, a figure who is calling for the government to be toppled and attempting to fragment the security services from within," Blumenthal, editor of the Grayzone Project, said, commenting on the video recently uploaded to social media.The clip showed people in the working-class neighborhood of El Valle in Caracas hurling insults and trying to make their way to a black SUV, which was reportedly transporting Guaido to a rally. Only the police officers, loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, were there to protect the opposition figure.Blumenthal said. The opposition leader wasn't visible in the video, but he said thatthe journalist pointed out. Despite a dire economic situation and constant blackouts, heBlumenthal said, adding that it's the heavy US backing which is actually "harming the opposition's cause."President Maduro is, of course, not without blame, as "mistakes were made by the government... but now they're in a position when the US is trying to prevent them from getting out of the hyperinflation... and preventing them from importing food and medicine," the journalist explained.and it's an attack on everyone, regardless of their political affiliation. I think Venezuelans recognized that," and therefore have no desire to back Washington's man, Guaido, Blumenthal believes.