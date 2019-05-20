© AP



More than 60 former Venezuelan soldiers who took refuge in Colombia after defecting from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) were expelled from their hotel in the city of Cúcuta along with their families."We are adrift, nobody from our president, Juan Guaidó, who we support 100%, none of them came here," said a Venezuelan deserter, quoted by TeleSUR. The reason for the hotel eviction was the lack of payment and debt for accommodation and food services.Now the former military personnel have been transferred to the facilities of the Colombian migration service to decide their future and what can be offered to them.Meanwhile, Maduro confirmed on Friday the start of dialogue with the opposition in Norway and assured that his delegation brought "good news".Maduro said during a military march in the state of Aragua.The president explained that the government's commission is made up of Vice-President of Communication, Culture and Tourism, Jorge Rodríguez, and the governor of Miranda state, Hector Rodríguez, who landed in Caracas on Friday from Oslo.The head of state said that the purpose of this meeting is to establish a dialogue and a "peace agenda" that lead the country to an agreement.he added. Likewise, he thanked the Norway for promoting these meetings.This process of rapprochement with the opposition is the fourth attempt by President Nicolás Maduro since he took office in 2013. Previous attempts have had no effect.However, this is the first sign of dialogue with opposition representatives since January, when Maduro assumed his second term. Also, the Venezuelan military continues to declare its loyalty to Maduro.