DanCoats
© Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats
President Trump is reportedly eager to remove Deep State Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and replace him with former CIA officer and NSC official Fred Fleitz, [president of] an anti-Deep State think tank. Dan Coats is a Deep State stooge and is causing a bottleneck for Barr and Durham in the declassification process in their Spygate investigation.

Recall, in May of this year, Dan Coats warned Attorney General Bill Barr against releasing "highly-sensitive classified information" would imperil national security after President Trump ordered a declassification of Spygate documents.

"As part of that process, I am confident that the Attorney General will work with the IC in accordance with the long-established standards to protect highly-sensitive classified information that, if publicly released, would put our national security at risk," Coats previously said.

President Trump has told confidants he's eager to remove Dan Coats as director of national intelligence, according to five sources who have discussed the matter directly with the president, reported Axios.


Trump has wanted to dump Dan Coats since February and although there isn't an exact time frame when he will replace Coats, Axios reports that it will happen "sooner rather than later."

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry says he can confirm reports that Trump intends to oust Coats and replace him with former CIA officer and NSC official Fred Fleitz, now president of the Center for Security Policy, an anti-Deep State think tank.


Sperry posted a picture of Fred Fleitz with NSC's Bolton and said that Fleitz will help free up the declassification bottleneck for Barr and Durham in their Spygate investigation.