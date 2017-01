© Times



"He should be brought back from Russia and given due process, and I think that the proper outcome would be that he would be given a death sentence for having put friends of mine, friends of yours, in the military today, at enormous risk because of the information he stole and then released to foreign powers," Pompeo said during a C-SPAN interview.

Colleagues of formerdescribe the septuagenarian as competent and congenial —, as Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., said — but his positions on issues includingare bound to sparkas Congress debates his nomination today by President-elect Donald Trumpas director of national intelligence.In 2013, just one week after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden came forward as the source of documents revealing the global extent of the NSA's mammoth surveillance regime, Coats penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal"Unfortunately, the Obama administration — especially of late — has fueled people's distrust of government, which has made the reaction to Mr. Snowden's leak far worse," he wrote, pleading with his colleagues in Congress to stop "mischaracterizing" the surveillance programs Snowden exposed.Coats said theincluding its bulk collection of American telephone records, were— though courts later disagreed, andthe American records collection programas Snowden pointed out on Twitter on Thursday.While Coats professed his belief in defending privacy and national security in tandem, heHe pushed forthat would root out leakers like Snowden in the future. "The government's interest is the most compelling imaginable: To the best of our ability, never again allow an attack on our homeland that costs innocent lives," he wrote in a piece in USA Today,he proposed thatOn some issues, there is daylight between Coats and Trump and his inner circle, including Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump's national security advisor; for example,following the Kremlin's annexation of Crimea, while both Trump and Flynn have shown a public fondness for the Kremlin. But on Snowden there is more common ground.— not a Russia fan, but likely to be a bigger hothead than Coats —. In the past, Coats has railed against President Barack Obama's attempts to close the prison. "For years, the facility at Guantanamo Bay has been aMoving Guantanamo detainees into the United States poses significant security risks, and we should not endanger American families simply for President Obama's legacy," Coats said in a February 2016 statement. He has alsoAnother concern about Coats that may come up in hearings: while ambassador to Germany he was embroiled in an— who was kidnapped while vacationing in Macedonia, sent to Afghanistan, tortured, and released five months later without ever being charged with a crime.The Washington Post's Dana Priest named Coats as anin conferring with Germany's minister of the interior to ask that theThe case has been well publicized despite those efforts, and Masri has been represented by the American Civil Liberties Union. Coats has not addressed those accusations."The Senate should not act on the Dan Coats nomination until he comes clean on the cover-up of the kidnapping and torture of an innocent German citizen," Chris Anders, deputy director of the Washington legislative office of the ACLU, told The Intercept during a phone interview.