© Mandel Ngan



Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has accused Russia of being a "full-scope cyber actor" which will remain a "major threat" to the US government. The comments were made during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats.During his testimony, Coats stated that Russia is a threat to the US government, military, diplomatic, business, and critical infrastructure.He also stated that other countries including China, North Korea, and Iran are using cyberspace to target the US and its allies, and will continue to do so in the future.He also noted that Tehran is making use of its high-tech capabilities, stating that an Iranian hacker broke into the industrial control system of an American damn in 2013. The next year, according to Coats, there was a data-deletion attack against a US-based casino.His remarks were made during a Thursday Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.Coats accused Moscow of seeking to "maintain control over Kiev and frustrating European integration" in 2017.Also speaking at the hearing was National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers, who was directly asked whether Russia interfered with the French election.In response, he said that "we are aware of some Russian activity directed against the French election process," but failed to provide details.When it comes to China, Coats stated that Beijing is targeting the US government and American businesses, but noted that such activity has decreased since US-China cyber commitments in 2015.Coats stated that Beijing could be vital in how North Korea is dealt with, in a reference to Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs which President Donald Trump has vowed to stop."Interaction with the Chinese of late, we think, can play a significant role in terms of how we deal with this," he said. The US has been urging Beijing to put more pressure on North Korea, as its sole economic lifeline.Referencing Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), Coats said the terrorist group "will continue to be a threat to the US," as it "maintains the intent and capability to direct, enable, assist, and inspire transnational attacks.""This threat will persist with many attacks happening with little or no warning," he said.