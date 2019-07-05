Puppet Masters
Border patrol's Brandon Judd fires back at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for 'falsehoods' about migrant facilities
Breitbart
Mon, 01 Jul 2019 00:01 UTC
Ocasio-Cortez, who continues to refer to CBP facilities as "concentration camps" despite being criticized by Jewish leaders, the U.S. Holocaust Museum, and Israel's Yad Vashem, tweeted that women had been forced to drink water from toilets, among other atrocities:
Judd, whose union represents U.S. Border Patrol agents, spoke to Breitbart News' Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak on Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM.
He was furious at Ocasio-Cortez's claims, and pushed back passionately.
He said that cameras that film the facilities would show that Ocasio-Cortez was lying: "I'm calling on CBP to release that footage so they clearly show that she was treated with the utmost dignity and respect," Judd said.
"Nobody is forced to drink out of a toilet and nobody is told to drink out of a toilet," Judd explained. "Its completely and totally a baseless and ridiculous allegation and frankly it needs to be investigated and she needs to be exposed."
Other reports suggested that Ocasio-Cortez had actually been rude and confrontational toward law enforcement personnel, and had misinterpreted or misrepresented information she learned.
The Washington Examiner specifically disputed Ocasio-Cortez's claims about a woman, or women, being forced to drink from a toilet.
During the interview with Breitbart New Tonight, Judd mentioned a previous statement by Ocasio-Cortez in which she stated that she would rather be morally correct than factually accurate.
Judd disagreed. "How can you have the moral high ground if you are going to throw facts out the window and spew falsehoods?" he asked, adding: "And that's what she is doing."
He continued, "She gives absolutely no contexts to these allegations that she is making and by not giving context she is trying to paint a false narrative and a false picture and she needs to be held accountable for that."
During the interview, Judd said Ocasio-Cortez was misleading the nation by painting a false picture of agents.
When asked about Ocasio-Cortez's claim that migrants were subjected to "psychological warfare" by agents who would wake them at odd hours and call them derogative names, Judd said, "Where is the proof? It's very easy to throw out these allegations and say this is what's happening."
Judd continued: "Let the cameras speak ...The cameras will prove her wrong and they will prove that she is being false."
Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on the SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern, or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.
Reader Comments
They want you to see her in all her stupidity. Its sorta like an insult: 'See Americans! and esp New Yorkers! See how dumb you are!?.. And you love her. You actually let THIS into your government!..
Just rubbin' yer programmed noses in your own ignorance.
Its like a car wreck, you cant help but wonder. They know she's redic in everything that she says and does. Pretending like she has never seen a garbage disposal before. Its absurd.
Say you really had good intentions towards the USA, and what it used to stand for. How would you identify and round up all the people who are too programed by the system ( colleges, msm etc) and evil ones ( you know them)?
You would put someone like this in front of them and see which ones go along with her clearly false and utterly redic theories...
Like they used to do in Soviet Russia. Invite all your enemies to a party and then arrest them all
Mao did that also. I think it was called something like the Thousand Flower movement. He pretended that people could freely criticise what they thought was wrong and make positive suggestions for reform. They were all arrested.
"Who cares if it's a bunch of lies? It's for the cause, right?"
I'm equally sure this bug-eyed mutant douche-bag, self-identifies as 'a dissident'.
Comment: See also: