Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC
© Yana Paskova/Bloomberg News
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, April 17.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotten into internet fisticuffs with Piers Morgan after the Good Morning Britain host suggested that Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender, shouldn't criticize the job qualifications of Ivanka Trump.

The e-sparring began after the freshman Democratic lawmaker took aim at Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka for her conspicuous participation in the recent G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. In a video that quickly went viral, Ivanka was seen hobnobbing at the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ocasio-Cortez argued that "being someone's daughter actually isn't a career qualification" and that Trump should have brought a "qualified diplomat" to the international gathering.


The gibe didn't sit well with Morgan, who apparently felt that the New York Democrat was in no position to accuse Ivanka of being unfit to serve as an adviser to her father.

"Could be worse... Ivanka could have been a bar-tender 18 months ago," the British television personality quipped.


Not allowing Morgan to have the last word, Ocasio-Cortez argued that in fact, the government would be far better off if more lawmakers and public servants had experience "actually working for a living."


Morgan didn't reply, choosing instead to enter into debates with Twitter pundits who lashed out at him over his comment.


The British talking head argued that his remarks couldn't be construed as "elitist" because he once worked in a bar and "grew up in a pub."

In a marathon of tweets, Morgan characterized Ocasio-Cortez as "annoying," and even boasted about how the Twitter drama had placed him on Twitter's trending list in the United States.