Clutching her face in despair and weeping, photos of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemingly show her strong reaction to a horrific scene of US migrant detention. However, new angles reveal she may have played things up a bit.While quite a few people noted that there was something a bit off about the congresswoman's photo shoot at a border detention policy protest that went viral this week, there was nothing concrete to indicate her insincerity...Originally shot at a protest against tent-cities for migrant children at the US-Mexico border in Texas a year ago, the photos were not published until Monday. They came hot on the heels of the scandal surrounding AOC's insistence that border detention facilities are "concentration camps."The initial shots seem almost carefully selected to avoid showing what was on the other side of the chain-link fence... However, when AOC herself reshared them, she attached a comment that hinted it was something bleak indeed."I'll never forget this, because it wasfrom their parents & caged them."The rest of the photos from the event show a couple of cars, some trees, and a few street lamps visible on the other side, butAOC has been active in her campaign against what she sees as a growing threat at the border. This week, she launched a campaign against the discount furniture company that provides beds for the immigrants.