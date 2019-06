© Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

A protest by employees of discount furniture retailer Wayfair against the sale of beds to migrant detention centers has gone viral, forcing Twitter users to argue over the morality of supplying furniture to "concentration camps."Wayfair workers, upset their demand that the company stop selling furniture to contractors supplying migrant detention camps was rebuffed by management, plan to stage a walkout at the company's Boston headquarters on Wednesday."This is what solidarity looks like - a reminder that everyday people have real power, as long as we're brave enough to use it," Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) tweeted, sending the employees' protest to the top of Twitter's trends list."No matter how strongly any one of us feels about an issue, it is important to keep in mind that not all employees or customers agree," the letter read. "We believe all of our stakeholders...are best served by our commitment to fulfill all orders. This does not indicate support for the opinions or actions of the groups or individuals who purchase from us."A Twitter account @wayfairwalkout was created to publicize the employees' response. The only demand was for Wayfair to donate the profits from the sale - estimated at $80,000 - to RAICES, a group providing legal aid services to illegal immigrants. Then AOC showed up, bringing the social justice hordes, and #WayfairWalkout shot to the top of Twitter's trending list."Workers have a moral duty to resist the Trump administration's separation of families, and border policies that lead to horrific and unnecessary deaths," one supporter tweeted , while others shared how "disgusted" they were at the company's lack of morals and promised never to shop there again."No money for concentration camps" was a popular rallying cry.