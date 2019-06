© Press TV



'9/11 part of America's tradition'

who is responsible? Oh, there is no question about it - the CIA, and very likely also Israel's Mossad.

The September 11, 2001 attack in the United States was the "mother of all false flag" operations, according to Stephen Lendman, an American writer, journalist and political analyst.In a recent interview, US President Donald Trump said he knows who was behind 9/11 that left thousands of Americans dead."It was not Iraq," he told the American broadcaster.The September, 11, 2001 attacks, also known as the 9/11 attacks, were a series of strikes in the US which killed nearly 3,000 people and caused about $10 billion worth of property and infrastructure damage.US officials assert that the attacks were carried out by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists butThey believe that rogue elements within the US government, such as former Vice President Dick Cheney, orchestrated or at least encouraged the 9/11 attacks, where al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was sheltered, according to the George W. Bush administration. Then 9/11 was, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.Lendman told Press TV on Tuesday that; that's what a false flag is, somebody attacks somebody and blames it falsely on somebody else. That's what a false flag is.""Fast forward to the September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda had nothing to do with it. No other country had anything to do with it. All the people that the US blamed had nothing to do with it. 9/11 is what I call the mother of all false flags,They are the ones who were responsible for taking down the Twin Towers, for attacking the Pentagon," he stated."Again, all these individuals who had been blamed for it had nothing to do with it.So of course they had nothing to do with it," the analyst said."Again, 9/11 which really unleashed the gates of hell as we see what happened in the wake of 9/11, it was a false flag by the US to attack all the countries that the US did wage war against including waging wars by other means, against Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, it goes on and on. And that's the legacy of 9/11 sponsored by the US, committed by the US, probably along with Israel," he concluded.You can watch the video here