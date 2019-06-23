Puppet Masters
9/11 was "mother of all false flag" attacks
Press TV
Tue, 18 Jun 2019 06:09 UTC
In a recent interview, US President Donald Trump said he knows who was behind 9/11 that left thousands of Americans dead.
Trump said that "Iraq did not knock down the World Trade Center."
"It was not Iraq," he told the American broadcaster. "It were other people. And I think I know who the other people were. And you might also."
The September, 11, 2001 attacks, also known as the 9/11 attacks, were a series of strikes in the US which killed nearly 3,000 people and caused about $10 billion worth of property and infrastructure damage.
US officials assert that the attacks were carried out by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists but many experts have raised questions about the official account.
They believe that rogue elements within the US government, such as former Vice President Dick Cheney, orchestrated or at least encouraged the 9/11 attacks in order to accelerate the US war machine and advance the Zionist agenda.
Following the 9/11 attack, the United States, backed by some allies including Britain, invaded Afghanistan, where al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was sheltered, according to the George W. Bush administration. Then 9/11 was used as part of the justification for the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.
'9/11 part of America's tradition'
Lendman told Press TV on Tuesday that "9/11 is part of America's tradition, going back to the mid 19th century. A tradition of waging false flag attacks and blaming them on other people; that's what a false flag is, somebody attacks somebody and blames it falsely on somebody else. That's what a false flag is."
"Fast forward to the September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda had nothing to do with it. No other country had anything to do with it. All the people that the US blamed had nothing to do with it. 9/11 is what I call the mother of all false flags, who is responsible? Oh, there is no question about it - the CIA, and very likely also Israel's Mossad. They are the ones who were responsible for taking down the Twin Towers, for attacking the Pentagon," he stated.
"Again, all these individuals who had been blamed for it had nothing to do with it. Iran had nothing to do with it. Al-Qaeda had nothing to do with it. Al-Qaeda was created and supported by the US. So of course they had nothing to do with it," the analyst said.
"Again, 9/11 which really unleashed the gates of hell as we see what happened in the wake of 9/11, it was a false flag by the US to attack all the countries that the US did wage war against including waging wars by other means, against Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, it goes on and on. And that's the legacy of 9/11 sponsored by the US, committed by the US, probably along with Israel," he concluded.
You can watch the video here.
Comment: And until the greater public learn the truth of these false flag attacks and take action, those who profit from them will only continue to push our planet closer towards a dystopia: