© Panamza



FOIA Release of 9/11 Dancin... by on Scribd

Yet, in either scenario, Kurzberg had simulated the burning of the World Trade Center the day before the attacks took place

One of The 9/11 Loose-Ends Coverups?

"Tourists" With Cash-Stuffed Socks, Box Cutters And Explosives?

"A search of the van and individuals was conducted at the time of the vehicle stop. The vehicle was also searched by a trained bomb-sniffing dog which yielded a positive result for the presence of explosive traces. Swabs of the vehicle's interior were taken, and those samples were sent to the FBI laboratory for further analysis. Final results are still pending."

The building and all of its contents had been abandoned by... the owner of Urban Moving Systems. This [was] apparently being done to avoid criminal prosecution after the 09/11/2001 arrest of five of his employees and subsequent seizure of his office computer systems by members of the FBI-NK on or around 09/13/2001."

A Crowded Dance Floor

The Israelis may have gathered intelligence about the attacks in advance and not shared it. A highly placed investigator said there are 'tie-ins' but when asked for details he flatly refused to describe them saying: 'Evidence linking these Israelis to 9-11 is classified. I cannot tell you about the evidence that has been gathered. It is classified information.'"

HUME: "Carl, what about this question of advanced knowledge of what was going to happen on 9/11? How clear are investigators that some Israeli agents may have known something?"



CAMERON: "Well it's very explosive information obviously and there is a great deal of evidence that they say they have collected. None of it necessarily conclusive. It's more when they put it all together a big question they say is, 'How could they have not known?' - almost a direct quote, Brit."

9/11 As a Big, And Acknowledged, Israeli Win

"Israel now has hope that the world will now understand us. Americans are naïve and America is easy to get inside. There are not a lot of checks in America. And now America will be tougher about who gets into their country."

"I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved. Moved to the right direction. ... They won't get in our way. They won't get in our way... 80 percent of the Americans support us. It's absurd."