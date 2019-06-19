"This suite of ingredients, engineered to almost atomic scale, may haveunintended effects on cells and organs,2 particularly the digestive tract.3



There are also indications that nanoparticles may get into thebloodstream4 and accumulate5 elsewhere in the body. They have been linked to inflammation,6 liver and kidney damage7 and even heart8 and brain damage,9" The Guardian reports in a recent article.10

Nanoparticles - A hidden health hazard in processed food?

France bans nanosized titanium dioxide

"What all labs [doing such research] are seeing now is that there are effects beyond toxicity, so you can work at non-toxic concentrations but still see, for example, an oxidative stress response which can lead to inflammation."

Nanosized titanium dioxide linked to gut inflammation

"While TiO2 [nanosized titanium dioxide] had minimal impact on the composition of the microbiota in the small intestine and colon, we found that TiO2 treatment could alter the release of bacterial metabolites in vivo and affect the spatial distribution of commensal bacteria in vitro by promoting biofilm formation.



We also found reduced expression of the colonic mucin 2 gene, a key component of the intestinal mucus layer, and increased expression of the beta defensin gene, indicating that TiO2 significantly impacts gut homeostasis.



These changes were associated with colonic inflammation, as shown by decreased crypt length, infiltration of CD8+ T cells, increased macrophages as well as increased expression of inflammatory cytokines.



These findings collectively show that TiO2 is not inert, but rather impairs gut homeostasis which may in turn prime the host for disease development."

"There is increasing evidence that continuous exposure to nanoparticles has an impact on gut microbiota composition, and since gut microbiota is a gate keeper of our health, any changes to its function have an influence on overall health.



This study presents pivotal evidence that consumption of food containing food additive E171 (titanium dioxide) affects gut microbiota as well as inflammation in the gut, which could lead to diseases such as inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer."

Nanosized titanium dioxide alters intestinal homeostasis

"Two exposure scenarii were used: acute exposure for 6 h or 48 h after cell differentiation (21 days post-seeding), or repeated exposure during the course of cell differentiation, i.e., twice a week for 21 days post-seeding.



Epithelial cells repeatedly exposed to TiO2 developed an inflammatory profile, together with increased mucus secretion. Epithelial integrity was unaltered, but the content of ATP-binding cassette (ABC) family xenobiotic efflux pumps was modified.



Taken together, these data show that TiO2 moderately but significantly dysregulates several features that contribute to the protective function of the intestine."

All nanoparticles bind to gut bacteria

"Compared with bigger particles derived from the same materials, nanoparticles have a much larger surface area relative to their size ... and are able to cross biological barriers. These barriers include the mucus layer that lines tissues such as the gut.



For these reasons, their fate in the human gut is likely to differ greatly from that of larger-scale counterparts derived from the same materials. According to the study authors, 'It is, therefore, important to ensure that any nano-enabled food ingredients are safe for application in foods' ...



A potential outcome that could be of benefit is the inhibition of infections, for example by H. pylori. The team made this discovery when experimenting with silica nanoparticles in cell cultures.



However, a potentially disturbing prospect that came up in other experiments was that binding to nanoparticles could render some unfriendly bacteria less visible to the immune system. Such a result could increase inflammation responses, for instance."

Safety testing lags behind identification of novel ingredients

"Nanoparticles have the unique property of increased surface area per unit volume. This renders them to behave completely different from their bulk counterparts ... [N]anoparticles are more likely to react with various biological entities such as lipids and proteins or cells as a whole. Nanoparticles may cross the cell membrane entering various organs and activate inflammatory or other immune responses.



To foresee the unknown consequences of nanoparticle usage, nanotoxicological studies are performed. A typical toxicity test involves cells or organisms subjected to a specific dose of chemicals (nanoparticles, in the case of nanotoxicological studies) and measuring the response of the cells over a period of time.



The dose-response relationship from these experiments determines the optimum dose and acceptable limits for chemicals. However, unlike conventional chemicals ... nanoparticles ... have shapes, surface area, and surface electrical charge completely different from bulk counterparts. These might diffuse, aggregate, sediment, and change the physical and chemical properties of the media they are kept in.



The major inference that we draw is that the conventional in vitro assays may misinterpret the results and the dose-response regimes. These conventional assays do not take into account the anomalous behavior of nanoparticles in the environment and their cellular uptake."

"The fact that their particles can distort lipid organization and overall membrane structure is an evidence in itself that the nanoparticles may affect biology as a whole," the authors note, adding "There is an urgent need for information to better understand the nanoparticle-biological interactions and processes."

FDA does not regulate nanoparticles in food

Used in combination, food additive hazards are amplified

"A recently completed, four-year research project on cocktail effects in foods ... has established that when two or more chemicals appear together, they often have an additive effect.



This means that cocktail effects can be predicted based on information from single chemicals, but also that small amounts of chemicals when present together can have significant negative effects.



'Our research shows that indeed, little strokes fell great oaks also when it comes to chemical exposure. Going forward this insight has a profound impact on the way we should assess the risk posed by chemicals we are exposed to through the foods we eat,' Professor Anne Marie Vinggaard from the National Food Institute says."

Avoid processed foods to sidestep many potential hazards

