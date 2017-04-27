Health & Wellness
Study finds nanoparticles from car exhaust fumes can stay in blood system for months, leading to increased rates of heart disease
Thu, 27 Apr 2017 19:46 UTC
It was suspected that cardiovascular diseases leading to premature death are linked to polluted air, although it was not clear how exactly it affects blood vessels.
Now a group of scientists have used a specialized technique to track those particles. The results of the study by staff at the University of Edinburgh in the UK and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in the Netherlands were published in the journal ACS Nano on Wednesday.
During the experiment, 14 healthy volunteers, 12 surgical patients and several mice inhaled harmless ultra-fine particles of gold. It turned out that the particles built up in damaged blood vessels of those who already have a heart disease, aggravating their condition.
"There is no doubt that air pollution is a killer, and this study brings us a step closer to solving the mystery of how air pollution damages our cardiovascular health," said Jeremy Pearson, professor and associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, according to Reuters.
It was found that nanoparticles can migrate from the lungs into the bloodstream within 24 hours, and can remain there for three months.
"If reactive particles like those in air pollution ... reach susceptible areas of the body then even (a) small number of particles might have serious consequences," Mark Miller, who led the Edinburgh research, said.
Scientists found that the particles accumulate in the fatty plaques at inflamed vascular sites, including carotid plaques in patients at risk of a stroke.
The findings prove the importance of reducing emissions and limiting people's exposure to nanoparticles, said Nicholas Mills, a professor of cardiology who also worked on the study.
Comment: While conventional science prefers to lay blame on demonized products such as nicotine, fat and salt, it's becoming increasingly clear that they were being used by modern science as scapegoats, while the real killers were being ignored, such as air pollution, sugar and refined flours. It is rather sad to see the conventional causes of cardiovascular disease have actually been beneficial all along, while the true causes were not only ignored, but promoted among the scientific community. Science truly has been corrupted. See also:
you know i was trying to figure why my blood pressure and heart rate were skyrocketing. i drove around for a month or so with no back windshield and a gas burning problem. i thought it was coffee and sugar, which it well may have been. but this could have contributed. i put plastic up a few months ago. quit coffee and sugar for three weeks clean. i feel much, much better. i have even slipped in morning brew albeit with much less sugar and half the strength. thanks, sott. for ringing my bells.
