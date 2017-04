© Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Nanoparticles found in vehicle exhaust fumes can build up in damaged blood vessels and stay in the blood system for months, potentially raising the risk of a heart attack or a stroke, a new study suggests.Now a group of scientists have used a specialized technique to track those particles. The results of the study by staff at the University of Edinburgh in the UK and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in the Netherlands were published in the journal ACS Nano on Wednesday.During the experiment, 14 healthy volunteers, 12 surgical patients and several mice inhaled harmless ultra-fine particles of gold. It turned out that the particles built up in damaged blood vessels of those who already have a heart disease, aggravating their condition.It was found that nanoparticles can migrate from the lungs into the bloodstream within 24 hours, and can remain there for three months."If reactive particles like those in air pollution ... reach susceptible areas of the body then even (a) small number of particles might have serious consequences," Mark Miller, who led the Edinburgh research, said.The findings prove the importance of reducing emissions and limiting people's exposure to nanoparticles, said Nicholas Mills, a professor of cardiology who also worked on the study.