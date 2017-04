© Framingham Offspring Study



UPDATE

Biologically determined?

Growing evidence exonerates salt

In another blow against decades of accepted medical wisdom, one of the most prestigious, long-running studies reports that lowering sodium intake doesn't reduce blood pressure The study also implies that most Americans are consuming a perfectly healthy amount of salt, the main source of sodium. But those who are salt-sensitive, about 20 to 25 percent of the population, still need to restrict salt intake.The American Heart Association recommends consuming no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium daily, equal to a teaspoon of ordinary iodized table salt.Moreover, the lowest blood pressure was recorded by those who consumed 4,000 milligrams or more a day — amounts considered dangerously high by medical authorities such as the American Heart Association.Those taking from 2,500 milligrams to 4,000 milligrams a day had very slightly higher blood pressure, but significantly below the low-sodium group. The average American consumes 3,400 milligrams of sodium a day.Higher levels of calcium, potassium and magnesium were also associated with lower blood pressure. The lowest readings came from people who consumed an average of 3,717 milligrams of sodium and 3,211 milligrams of potassium a day.The study is an offshoot of the groundbreaking Framingham Heart Study . Both are projects of the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute and Boston University.The new report was delivered in Chicago during the Experimental Biology meeting by Lynn L. Moore, an associate professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine.The American Heart Association justifies its recommendation on a 2001 study in the New England Journal of Medicine . The study is cited in a " scientific statement " by the association.This story was originally published at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was most recently updated at 2:30 p.m.The NEJM study examined 412 participants for 30 days. They were randomly assigned to eat either a control diet or the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, which is rich in vegetables, fruits, and low-fat dairy products, in persons with and in those without hypertension.[...]Moore said greater attention needs to be given to a hypothesis that people generally consume the amount of sodium they need. In other words, they are biologically driven to keep their consumption within a certain range.The J-shaped curve implies that tampering with this drive could cause unforeseen health problems.Other reports in recent years have challenged the scientific basis of dietary advice on salt. These include a 2011 Cochrane Review study , a Sept. 2014 study in the American Journal of Hypertension , and in January 2015, in the Journal of the American Medical Association The 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommended that sodium intake be lowered to 2,300 milligrams per day for the general population. , The report is a joint project of the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and of Agriculture.However, a 2013 report by the Institute of Medicine specifically declined to endorse that limit, in part because the quality of information was insufficient."Overall, the committee found that both the quantity and quality of relevant studies to be less than optimal," the IOM report delicately stated. The 2015 version of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans repeats the recommendation to lower sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams.The next edition of the guidelines is scheduled to be released in 2020.