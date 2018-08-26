Interestingly, they lump nano-silver in with nano-cadmium and show that nano-silver is widely used in various industries. We present the information here unaltered from the press release.
Researchers warn that a combination of nanoparticles and contaminants may form a cocktail that is harmful to our cells. In their study, 72 %. of cells died after exposure to a cocktail of nano-silver and cadmium ions.
Nanoparticles are becoming increasingly widespread in our environment. Thousands of products contain nanoparticles because of their unique properties. Silver nanoparticles are one example: They have an effective antibacterial effect and can be found in refrigerators, sports clothes, cosmetics, tooth brushes, water filters, etc.
Professor Frank Kjeldsen, SDU, has lad a cell study, that, in his view, causes concern. The study is published in Nanotoxicoloy.
The study was conducted on human liver cancer cells.
- This study indicates, that we should not look at nanoparticles isolated when we investigate and discuss the effects, they may have on our health. We need to take cocktail effects into account, said Professor Frank Kjeldsen, Dept of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, SDU, adding:
- Products with nano particles are being developed and manufactured every day, but in most countries there are no regulations, so there is no way of knowing what and how many nanoparticles are being released into the environment. In my opinion, this should be stopped.
One study showed that nano-silver leads to the formation free radicals in cells and changes in the form and amount of proteins. Many serious diseases are characterized by an overproduction of free radicals in cells. This applies to cancer and neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
Editor's note: It's hard for me to believe that cadmium would cause less damage than nano-silver since cadmium is in and of itself so toxic. Will I stop using silver-based supplements? No. There are other ways humans are receiving nanometals - it's even being proffered as the future of medicine. I believe that should be the focus of human toxicology tests, not necessarily supplements. Remember - silver is used in the hospital/pharma setting - and for a good reason! I first heard about the concept of silver as a medicine in a burn cream I was prescribed for an injury. Perhaps the toxic cocktail of nanometals includes other metals too? Regardless, it's important to have tests on nanotech before it fully takes off.
Watch a video about the results here.
Comment: Nanotech: The Unknown Risks