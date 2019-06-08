Not the Onion

"Increasing export capacity from the Freeport LNG project is critical to spreading freedom gas throughout the world by giving America's allies a diverse and affordable source of clean energy. Further, more exports of U.S. LNG to the world means more U.S. jobs and more domestic economic growth and cleaner air here at home and around the globe," said U.S. Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes, who highlighted the approval at the Clean Energy Ministerial in Vancouver, Canada. "There's no doubt today's announcement furthers this Administration's commitment to promoting energy security and diversity worldwide."

In the latest uptick of trans-Atlantic tensions, European ships involved in the construction of a controversial gas pipeline from Russia to Germany could be subject to U.S. sanctions under a new bipartisan bill that will be introduced in the U.S. Senate as early as Monday.

The Trump administration has rebuked Germany for moving forward with the project, one of a raft of recent issues straining trans-Atlantic relations alongside Iran, climate change, and trade. Last July, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Berlin of being held "captive" to Russia due to its dependence on Moscow for energy, a charge German officials sharply dismissed.

"Freedom Gas" a Smokescreen for Dictatorship

The very idea of Washington passing resolutions focused on "European energy security" in the first place is a full frontal assault on European sovereignty and "freedom."

Washington - not Moscow - poses the greatest threat to European security,

stability, and even prosperity.

Tony Cartalucci, Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".