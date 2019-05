West vs East and South

Divide, Rule, Conquer

Quo Vadis, Humanity?

"Over the last 500 years or so, humanity has erected an 'endless growth' civilization premised on a particular patchwork of ideological worldviews, ethical values, political and economic structures, and personal behaviors. This is a paradigm that elevates the vision of human beings as disconnected, atomistic, competing material units, which seek to maximize their own material consumption as the principal mechanism for self-gratification."

Talk about a graphic display of soft power: Beijing this week hosted the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations Organized under the direct supervision of President Xi Jinping it took place amid an "Asian Culture Carnival." Sure, there were dubious, kitschy and syrupy overtones, but what really mattered was what Xi himself had to say to China and all of Asia.Huntington's pseudo-theory, coming from someone who did not know much about the multi-polar complexity of Asia, not to mention African and South American cultures, was mercilessly debunked across vast swathes of the global South. In fact, Huntington did not even come up with the original, flawed concept. That was the work of Anglo-American historian and commentator Bernard Lewis, who passes for a Middle East guru in the US.As Alastair Crooke, the founder of the Conflicts Forum, has outlined Now, we live in the era of "Lewis redux." Given that the Islamic world is largely subdued, in torpor or in turmoil, the clash of civilizations basically applies, on a downsized scale, to containing or destroying Shi'ite Iran.Huntington, the sub-Lewis, did not include Russia among "The West." The revisionist State Department does. Otherwise how could "Nixon in reverse"be justified? ("Nixon in reverse," let us remember, isA revisionist Pentagon also came up with the "Indo-Pacific" concept. The only justification for the amalgam is that these two zones should conduct a foreign policy subjected to American hegemony.But this strategy is being applied against the background of a crucial historical juncture: The era when BRI is being configured as the road map for progressive Eurasian integration.It's not hard to detect the faintest of smiles on the faces of Chinese strategists as they survey "The Big Picture" from the vantage point of 5,000 years of civilization. The Christian West as the unique road map to deliver humanity from evil - in fact,China, by contrast, is polytheist, pluralist, multi-polar - embracing Confucianism, Buddhism, Taoism. That is mirrored by the current drive towards a multi-polar world-system. What matters is unity in multiplicity - as Xi stressed in his keynote speech.As encapsulated by author Nafeez Ahmad: