Angela Merkel noted that "no one wants to be fully dependent on Russia"
Germany considers it a mistake to squeeze Russia out of the European Union's gas market for political reasons, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
"I would like to tell the following to our American colleagues: it has been three years since it was permitted to export liquefied natural gas (to Europe). We have not had American natural gas over the past 67 years since Germany was formed
, and we have looked to the Persian Gulf, as well as used own resources, for example, in Norway," she said. "We do not put the issue of American gas purchases in doubt, but I consider it a mistake to squeeze Russia deliberately due to political concerns. That is a wrong signal from the strategic point of view," Merkel emphasized.
"Germany will remain a reliable market concerning natural gas, no matter where it comes from," she said.
Chancellor noted that "no one wants to be fully dependent on Russia" regarding the issues of energy resources supplies. Meanwhile, she added that Russia or Soviet Union have always provided "full" gas deliveries. "I don't know why the times have become that bad that we cannot say that Russia remains a partner," Merkel said.
Washington has repeatedly criticized the Nord Stream 2 natural gas construction project, while the US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell even sent letters in January to German firms, particularly BASF and Uniper, warning they could face sanctions by participating in the project.
Comment:
And so, all the while Merkel is saying Russia isn't that
bad, she's also backing the US' anti-Russian sanctions
:
German Chancellor declares support of anti-Russia sanctions
Germany supports sanctions against Russia, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, adding that restrictive measures should be coordinated.
"We support sanctions against Russia. They should be coordinated (with Ukraine)," she said.
Western countries should maintain the dialogue with Russia, German Chancellor said, adding that it is necessary to observe the Russia-NATO Founding Act.
"As before, we are committed to the Russia-NATO Founding Act," she said, adding that "from the geostrategic viewpoint, Europe cannot be interested in breaking the relationship with Russia.".
Economic sanctions were imposed against Russia on July 31, 2014, after the crash of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 over Donbass. Since then, they have been extended every six months in unchanged form. In March 2015, the EU summit decided that sanctions could only be lifted after the implementation of the Minsk agreements.
It's notable that Russia has adhered to the Minsk agreements, whereas Ukraine has not: Pepe Escobar: Russia, Ukraine, Minsk agreement fiction and Poroshenko's planned provocation
RFE/RL reports
that while the US is declaring it has 'liberated virtually 100%'
of Syria from ISIS, Merkel warns against a withdrawal:
Germany's Merkel Warns U.S. Against Withdrawing From Syria, Afghanistan Last
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that a hasty U.S. pullout from Syria runs the risk of strengthening the roles of Russia and Iran in the Middle East.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 16, Merkel questioned whether the planned U.S. withdrawal was "a good idea."
"Will it once more strengthen the capacity of Iran and Russia to exert their influence?" she asked.
She also cautioned against a premature U.S. withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan, saying that NATO's Resolute Support mission in that country was dependent on the U.S. military's commitment.
The German leader also called on Beijing to join the international disarmament process. Earlier this month, the United States announced it was withdrawing from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty after claiming that Russia was violating it. But Washington is also concerned that the treaty restricts U.S. weaponry in Asia, but does not limit those of China.
Merkel noted that the INF Treaty was negotiated "essentially for Europe" and that without it, Europe would have to push for future disarmament agreements to ensure its own security.
"Disarmament is something that concerns us all and where we would, of course, be glad if such talks were held not just between the United States, Europe, and Russia, but also with China," she said.
Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi told the Munich Conference shortly after Merkel's speech that the INF Treaty should be saved, but that China would not sign it.
"China develops its capabilities strictly in accordance to its defensive needs and doesn't pose a threat to anybody else," Yang said. "So we are opposed to the multilateralization of the INF."
[...]
Speaking as Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko looked on, she said his country would continue to be a transit country for Russian gas even after the pipeline was complete.
Merkel noted that Europe also has enough terminals to receive more liquefied gas from the United States, among other options. "There's nothing that speaks against getting gas from the United States, but to exclude Russia is the wrong strategic signal."
See also:
