Germany considers it a mistake to squeeze Russia out of the European Union's gas market for political reasons, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday."I would like to tell the following to our American colleagues: it has been three years since it was permitted to export liquefied natural gas (to Europe)., and we have looked to the Persian Gulf, as well as used own resources, for example, in Norway," she said. "We do not put the issue of American gas purchases in doubt, but I consider it a mistake to squeeze Russia deliberately due to political concerns. That is a wrong signal from the strategic point of view," Merkel emphasized."Germany will remain a reliable market concerning natural gas, no matter where it comes from," she said.Chancellor noted that "no one wants to be fully dependent on Russia" regarding the issues of energy resources supplies. Meanwhile, she added that Russia or Soviet Union have always provided "full" gas deliveries.Washington has repeatedly criticized the Nord Stream 2 natural gas construction project, while the US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell even sent letters in January to German firms, particularly BASF and Uniper, warning they could face sanctions by participating in the project.