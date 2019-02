© Global Look Press / Bradley Ireland / DanitaDelimont

Who's behind it?

Will it pass?

Suspicious timing

"There is no factual evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia."

A flawed premise

The hidden hand of the market will never work without a hidden fist. McDonald's cannot flourish without McDonnell Douglas, the designer of the F-15. And the hidden fist that keeps the world safe for Silicon Valley's technologies to flourish is called the US Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

Even as the 'Russiagate' probe crumbled in the US Senate, five senators resurrected a 'sanctions bill from hell' against Russia. What are the prospects of it passing, and does it even need to in order to achieve its objective?The "Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression (DASKA)" Act, also known as Senate Resolution 482, was announced on Wednesday by the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey). It is a rehash of the August 2018 bill (S. 3336) proposed by Menendez and Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), called the "sanctions bill from hell" at the time.Because DASKA has not been properly filed with the Library of Congress, the full text of the bill is not available just yet. Based on the announcement put out by Menendez, it goes beyond the previous proposal to sanction Russian sovereign debt and banks that "support Russian efforts to undermine democratic institutions in other countries," investments in natural gas projects outside of Russia, as well as "political figures, oligarchs, and family members and other persons that facilitate illicit and corrupt activities, directly or indirectly, on behalf of Vladimir Putin."Even the most cursory observer will notice the bill treats alleged Russian meddling abroad and "illicit and corrupt activities" of the Russian president as established, proven facts (they are not). This is the same line of thinking used in the bill's proposed sanctions against Russian security agents "deemed complicit in the Kerch Strait attack" - the November 2018 incident in which Russian coast guard stopped several Ukrainian vessels attempting to force passage from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.This, as well asas US response to "Kremlin aggression in Ukraine," the claim Washington and its proteges in Kiev have been making since 2014.DASKA also demands the US State Department produce a report on whether Russia can be declared a state sponsor of terrorism.On the Democrat side, the sponsors of DASKA are Menendez, Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) and Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) - theoverriding the Trump administration on various Russia-related sanctions. Back in January 2018, when he was the Foreign Relations Committee ranking member, Cardin also sponsored the conspiracy-laden report accusing Russia of undermining "our democracy" as well as every possible ill the Democrats could think of.On the Republican side there are Graham and Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colorado). While Graham has sided with President Donald Trump on a number of domestic issues in the past year or so - following the death of his friend and political lodestar Sen. John McCain of Arizona - his foreign policy positions have remained hawkish without exception.As for Gardner, he is on the record for opposing Trump's peace initiative in the Korean peninsula. That landed him in hot water in June 2018 , when he was quoted as the source for media reports that Vice President Mike Pence contradicted Trump's promise of suspending US wargames in South Korea. After Pence's spokespeople challenged the report, Gardner ended up offering a qualified denial.That is the big question., expiring alongside the 115th Congress. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) decides to put it up for a vote, however, it is entirely possible that DASKA could fare the same as 2017's CAATSA , which ended up with vote-proof majorities in both the House and the Senate. And that was when the Republicans - Trump's own party, in theory - held majorities in both.Indeed,It passed 70-26, with most of the "no" votes being Democrats. The amendment was proposed by none other than McConnell.Coincidentally or not, Menendez and GrahamIndeed, revelations emerging almost daily all point to the 'Russiagate' narrative being conjured by Trump's opponents - the Hillary Clinton campaign and the NeverTrump portion of the Republican establishment alike - to derail his presidential bid, and when that failed, to shackle the incoming administration with a fabricated scandal and force it into submission.Trump's embrace of the neocon regime change agenda for Venezuela - a policy that goes entirely against his campaign's "America first" non-interventionism - suggests that those efforts have been successful. Of course,There's a lesson in there about appeasement, for those willing to learn.The fundamental premise underlying DASKA - as well as any otherThere is also a fear, however, thatDon't believe it? Recall this quote by the embodiment of neoliberal globalism Thomas Friedman, published in the New York Times in March 1999 as the US and its NATO allies rained bombs on Yugoslavia:Fast-forward to 2014, when the late Senator McCain described Russia as "a gas station masquerading as a country." A key part of US energy policy - under Obama as well as Trump - has been to compel Europe to buy its gas from the US, rather than Russia, despite a massive difference in price. So sinceYet the more the US tightens its grip, the more countries slip through its fingers, to paraphrase a cult 1977 American film. No wonder Russia and China are overcoming their many differences to band together