more than anyone fears Russia.

The Russian menace?

17 countries consider Washington a bigger threat than Moscow.

The world is a fearful place, a new Pew Research survey has found. Cyberattacks, Islamic terrorism, economic instability, and climate chaos are all considered threats to global security. However, the power and influence of the United States is keeping more people than ever before up at night, even as President Trump withdraws troops from Syria and boasts of strides towards peace in North Korea. Among America's allies, the results are striking. Japan and South Korea - US allies - see the United States as a "major threat" to global security. The Koreans fear the US more than North Korea, and 17 countries consider Washington a bigger threat than Moscow.

The survey was published on Sunday, as US President Donald Trump gears up for a second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in two weeks' time. Trump has hailed the meeting as "advancing the cause of peace," despite the fact that the US intelligence community concluded recently that Kim remains "unlikely" to give up his nuclear weapons.

For South Koreans, the potential for conflict between the US and North Korea makes the two nations equal threats. The North reportedly has tens of thousands of artillery pieces aimed at the southern capital of Seoul, ready to obliterate the city should the two countries' frozen war turn hot again. Likewise, any US response to North Korea (the "fire and fury" Trump once promised to meet any northern aggression with) would have massive consequences for the South.

For the Japanese, the threat presented by the US is different than that of the Kim regime, Asian Studies professor Kirsti Govella told the Japan Times. While North Korea's now halted missile tests posed a direct military threat to Japan, "the Trump administration's policy instability creates very different kinds of challenges for Japan," Govella said.

This policy instability was marked by Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which Japan played a leading role in negotiating. On the military front, Trump's 'America First' foreign policy has left Asian allies questioning whether they can rely on the US for their security needs, Japanese professor Tetsuo Kotani told the Japan Times. "Many Asian countries feel the same anxiety," Kotani said.

Further afield, 13 countries rank climate change as the number one threat to their security, while eight fear terrorist attacks from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS or ISIL) militants. Four, including the US, fear cyberattacks from other countries.