Overthrowing the Chavista government in Venezuela, a US-Globalist dream for decades, had been set to 'slow-burn' for years following Chavez's untimely death in 2013. Suddenly, last week, US president Trump declared the leader of an opposition party, Juan Guadio, the 'legitimate' president of that country and demanded that 'no-longer-President' Maduro step aside.While everybody knows that the US has a long history of meddling in Latin American countries, and a shorter more recent history of meddling in Middle Eastern countries, voices on the left, center, and right across the West have fallen into confluence with supporting the Globalists' dream of "restoring democracy to Venezuela."Why is 'never again' happening again? IS Maduro an evil socialist dictator who kills his own people and imposes authoritarian control upon his country? Is Venezuela's dire economic situation proof that socialism fails? Should people support regime changing a foreign country in THIS case because it's truly exceptional?This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall discuss the unfolding 'coup' in Venezuela...01:33:34