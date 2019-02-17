The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in eastern Syria have begun surrendering themselves to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after a string of losses in the eastern Euphrates River Valley region.According to reports, several Islamic State militants have already begun surrendering themselves to the Syrian Democratic Forces near the town of Baghouz.Furthermore,These reports were based on a recent meeting between ISIS and the SDF in which the former agreed to release 50 prisoners in exchange for food trucks to enter the Baghouz camp area.The ISIS terrorists that are willing to surrender themselves to the SDF will do so in exchange for fair trials in an international court and no prosecution of their family members.The remaining 20 percent are not willing to surrender to the SDF and will fight to the death.