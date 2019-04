© SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW/AFP



blind calves with holes in their heads and deformed limbs

a geobiologist who noted that the water on his property carried a high amount of electricity

In two, the deaths started after the installation of wind farms.

A group of French cattle farmers is suing the state over the mysterious death of hundreds of cows, which they believe are the victims of harmful electromagnetic fields.Local vets are at a loss to explain the deaths.Stéphane Le Béchec, 51,and is closing his business.He has identified several potentially harmful sources, includinghe told Le Parisien.'He has filed a legal complaint against "persons unknown" with the local prosecutor.Patrick Le Néchet, another farmer in nearbyin similarly mysterious circumstances in the past five years."This week, he found a dead calf by its mother. Sometimes we find three in one go. We never know what we'll find," he said."We also have hador refuse to be milked and produce very little, as well as bullocks that are stunted.The local agricultural chamber referred him toThese are far from isolated cases, with ten registered in Brittany alone in the past two years."They let farmers die when they have known there is a problem for the past 25 years and it's getting worse," said retired farmer Serge Provost, who told Le Parisien thatA group of concerned farmers met on Friday in Le Mans to launch legal action demanding state compensation.The French government first ordered a study into the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic fields on livestock in 1998, which proved inconclusive.However the charity Buglife warned that despite good evidence of the harms there was little research ongoing to assess the impact, or apply pollution limits."There is a real problem that we need to deal with," said Claude Allo, president of a French working group tasked by agricultural chambers to look into the issue.