France's public health agency has postponed the release of a report on an investigation into the abnormal numbers of babies being born without arms in rural regions - a medical mystery which has baffled experts.A nationwide investigation into the phenomenon began last October and the government had promised an update by January 31, but that date was suddenly pushed back - andIn an open letter to public health officials, a group of parents expressed doubts about the ongoing investigation and saidThey accused the government of focusing on explanations which have already been dismissed by another public health body which researches cases of malformation.Santé Publique France, the national health agency, previously conducted an investigation before the latest spate of cases - but that investigation concluded that there had not been an excessive level of incidents in Ain and that no further investigation was needed. Other experts, however, saidRemera, the health body which looks into instances of malformation, carried out its own investigation in 2018. As part of it,Emmanuelle Amar, the director of Remera in the south east of France concluded thatRemera believes that harmful pesticides in wide use in rural areas of France are the most likely culprit. The mystery remains unsolved, but the possible link to agriculture is given weight by the fact that around the same time the cases were observed in Ain,Amar told RT that authorities didn't want to listen to Remera's concerns, however.Aurelie Bingler, the mother of one girl born without her hand, also spoke to RT. "I want to know why she was born like that, because mothers blame themselves. We think it may come from us or that we did something wrong," she said. Bingler believes, too, that there is probably a link to farming.Former French environment minister Corinna Lepage told RT there was probably a "fear of discovering that the causes could endanger a number of economic interests."