What happens when two of the biggest and best known minds in the Western world decide to come together under one roof and publicly debate one of the most contentious and divisive of all political ideological issues - Capitalism Vs. Communism - and which one confers happiness to the greatest number of people? Well that's exactly what Jordan Peterson and Slavoj Žižek did recently much to the delight, disgust or confusion of many thousands. How would Žižek defend Communism? How would Peterson take it apart? Would there be rancor between these two intellectual giants - who both ostensibly fall squarely on either side of the fence? Or could they accommodate each others' points of view in a coherent and respectful manner? Join us this week on MindMatters as we share our reactions to their truly great discussion and point to its virtues, its values and its deficiencies - as well as how it excelled in defying many expectations.01:00:15- 55.2 MB