Happiness poll Russia
The number of happy people is high in all socio-demographic groups, but those 25 to 34 and with high income are more inclined to call themselves happy (90 percent).
A record number of Russians say they are happy, a new survey reveals, with family, good health, and a good job making them feel that way.

"The level of happiness among the Russians, based on subjective impression, stands at 86 percent," state-run pollster VTSIOM said on Thursday. It's the highest mark since the annual research was first conducted 24 years ago.

Family (33 percent), good health (21 percent), children (18 percent), and a good job (17 percent) are the main reasons for Russians to consider themselves happy, the researchers said.

As for what makes people feel unhappy, it's lack of money and problems in the country (both 11 percent) as well as poor health (6 percent) that rank highest.

The question that VTSIOM asked the respondents read: "There's good and bad things in life. But, generally speaking, are you happy or not?" The survey was carried out on April 14, with 1,600 people aged above 18 talking part.