Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they? So every good tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears bad fruitOn 26th July 2014 British magazine "The Economist" published an article titled "A web of lies," opening with the following two sentences: "In 1991, when Soviet Communism collapsed, it seemed as if the Russian people might at last have the chance to become citizens of a normal Western democracy. Vladimir Putin's disastrous contribution to Russia's history has been to set his country on a different path." Well, we have already seen how Russia fared in the 1990s after Soviet communism collapsed. For some reason, the bright minds at The Economist thought this path was so promising, it was a real shame - a disaster, no less - that Vladimir Putin took Russia on a different one. Let's take a closer look, shall we, at Mr. Putin's "disastrous contribution."
Matthew 7:16
To start with, Putin played the pivotal role in keeping the country from disintegrating. When he came to power, Russia's regional governors were writing their own laws, disregarded presidential instructions and were not even returning their republics' tax receipts to the Federation's purse. Mikhail Gorbachev stated that Putin "saved Russia from the beginning of a collapse. A lot of the regions did not recognize our constitution." [1] But this historical feat was only the starting point of the subsequent renaissance of the nation. Its economy returned to growth and became more vibrant and diverse than it had been perhaps since the reforms of Pyotr Stolypin of the early 1900s.
Economic reforms
In 2000, Russia was one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Without instituting draconian purges Putin took on the oligarchs and steadily curtailed their power, gradually returning Russia to the rule of law. By 2016 his government reduced corruption to about the same level as that of the United States. That was the empirical result of the annual study on corruption published in 2016 by Ernst & Young.[2] The global auditing consultancy asked respondents around the world whether in their experience, corruption is widespread in the business sector. Their survey, which was conducted in 2014, indicated that only 34% of their Russian respondents thought so, the same proportion as in the United States, and below the world average of 39%. Things have probably improved further since then as Vladimir Putin stepped up a high-profile anti-corruption campaign that led to investigations and prosecution of a number of high level politicians around Russia. Even highly ranked members of Putin's own political party were not spared.[3] The unmistakable message of such campaigns was that corruption would not be tolerated and that it would be aggressively investigated and prosecuted. Some of the best evidence that Putin's various anti-corruption measures have had effect can be found in World Bank's Enterprise Surveys which ask businessmen the question, "was a gift or informal payment expected or requested during a meeting with tax officials?" In 2005, nearly 60% of respondents answered affirmatively. By 2009 this number was 17.4% and by 2012 it had dropped to only 7.3%.
One of the strategically important sectors where Russia has made striking progress is its agricultural industry. After the disastrous 1990s when she found herself dependent on food imports, Russia again became self-sufficient in food production and a net food exporter. By 2014, Russian exports of agricultural products reached nearly $20 billion, almost a full third of her revenues from oil and gas exports. Not only is Russia now producing abundant food for its own needs, the government is explicitly favoring production of healthy foods, a strategy which includes a ban on the cultivation of genetically modified (GMO) crops, introduced by the State Duma in February of 2014. According to official Russian statistics, the share of GMO foods sold in Russia declined from 12% in 2004 to just 0.1% by 2014.
These and many other constructive reforms have had a very substantial impact on Russia's economic aggregates as the following examples show:
- Between 1999 and 2013, Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) leaped nearly 12-fold from $1,330 per capita to more than $15,560 in 2013, outpacing even China's remarkable economic growth.
- Russia reduced its debt as a percentage of GDP by over 90%, from 144% in 1998 to less than 14% in 2015!
- Gross national income per capita rose from $1,710 in 2000 to $14,810 in 2013.
- Unemployment fell from 13% in 1999 to below 5% in 2014. Among the working population (those aged 15-64), 69% have a paid job (74% of men).
- Only 0.2% of Russians work very long hours, compared to 13% OECD average
- Poverty rate fell from 40% in the 1990s to 12.5% in 2013 - better than U.S. or German poverty rates (15.6% and 15.7%, respectively)
- Average monthly income rose from around 1,500 rubles in 1999 to nearly 30,000 rubles in 2013.
- Average monthly pensions rose from less than 500 rubles to 10,000 rubles.
Putin's economic reforms included also a more equitable distribution of wealth. As hopelessness faded and standard of living improved, Russian society started to heal: suicides, homicides, and alcohol poisonings declined dramatically. Over the twenty-year period between 1994 and 2014, suicides declined by 56%, homicide rate by 73%, and alcohol poisonings by 83%!
Insofar as a population's sentiment is a valid measure of its leadership's performance, Russia's development under Vladimir Putin stands in sharp contrast with the weak performance of most other developed nations, including those that most vehemently criticize Russia and its president. According to polls conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs in 25 different countries in November 2016 and published by the World Economic Forum, almost two thirds of the people in the world believed that their countries were moving in the wrong direction. The leading western nations scored just as badly, while some among them did flat out dismally.
Alex Krainer is an author and hedge fund manager based in Monaco. Recently he has published the book "Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading". The above article is an excerpt from his upcoming book (really, any day now...) whose working title is "The Killing of William Browder"
Notes:
[1] (Gorbachev: Putin saved Russia from disintegration 2014)
[2] (Stulb 2016)
[3] Some of the names arrested in 2016 surprised even the Russian public as they included such high caliber individual as the Mayor of Vladivostok, Igor Pushkarev; Governor of the Kirov region, Nikita Belykh; Governor of the Sakhalin region, Alexander Khoroshavin, Deputy Minister of Culture Grigory Pirumov and Minister for Economic Development, Aleksey Ulyukaev.
[4] (Romer 2016)
[5] ВЦИОМ - Russian Center for Research on Public Opinion
[6] A different, Associated Press - GfK poll in July of 2016 uncovered an even darker public sentiment in the United States: "A stunning 79 percent of Americans now believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, a 15-point spike in the past year..." (J. Pace 2016)
[7] VCIOM's figures for November 2016 are somewhat higher than those of Ipsos (62% vs. 58%).
[8] This, for instance, was the situation in the late 1990s when only 5 to 10 percent of Russians thought that the country was heading in the right direction in spite of the ruling elite's nearly total control of the media.
Comment: Despite what you hear in the mainstream news, the reality is that Putin has considerably improved life in Russia. And not just in Russia, Syria and Crimea as well. It is a shining example of what could be done when you have a caring enigmatic leader guiding the country. Unlike the Western world where the needs of the public are pushed aside by their leaders as they fight to maintain the status quo.
See also:
25 things revealed about Vladimir Putin in Oliver Stone's interviews
Lucky Russians! Putin's government has become more accessible and accountable
How I learned to stop worrying and love Russia