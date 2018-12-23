© Valery Hache/Agence France-Presse



Yellow Vest protesters on Opéra square

Water cannon and police blockade on Opéra square

"They always take from the poor and the middle class, never the rich.

"The state of emergency was a pretext

"2018 End of Royalism"

how the unions operate in the workplaces it's a mafia.

"Is it a revolt? No Macron, it's a revolution"

"Macron, resign!"

"Yellow vest" protesters mobilized for a fifth day of action in France on Saturday, facing a new police crackdown and clashes centered in provincial cities, as fewer protesters traveled to Paris.The interior ministry claimed that some 66,000 people had protested across France, down by half after the brutal crackdown organized the previous week in Paris. The mobilization in the capital was certainly smaller this Saturday, as thousands marched and clashed with police in large provincial cities across the coutnry.In Paris, several thousand protested and 144 people were held in preventive detention, amid a new massive police clampdown in the capital.WSWS reporters spoke to "yellow vest" protesters in Paris.Referring to the state of emergency and the recent Islamist shooting in Strasbourg, they said,Another group of construction workers from Picardie told the WSWS,Asked about the CGT trade union's criticisms of the "yellow vest" protesters, one construction worker replied,You see a guy who's a union official, he's sitting pretty, and if you say something he'll tell you, 'Look I'm CGT, don't make trouble.' If you're working somewhere and you're not a union guy and you say you don't agree with them, they go after you."He added, "If they represented the workers that would be good, but the way they work in France is not like that. Basically they're a mafia: if you don't toe their line, you could be lying down dying with your mouth open and they wouldn't help you."Both Toulouse and Bordeaux in the southwest saw approximately 5,000 people marching, more than the Paris march. Protests in Bordeaux led to clashes with police around Pey-Berland square, with 22 wounded including six from the security forces, and 27 people held in preventive detention on charges of "bearing projectiles prohibited weapons, preparing violence or damages."In Toulouse, a center of high school protests against President Emmanuel Macron's return to the draft and his school reforms, the police deployed armored cars against the "yellow vests." Protesters kneeled on the ground in front of police, replicating the posture military police forced high school protesters to adopt, handcuffed, in the now infamous video at Mantes-la-Jolie. Clashes broke out as the Toulouse protest broke up, leading to 31 arrests and 29 wounded, including 21 among the security forces.In Marseille, where several thousand "yellow vests" marched, the police totally sealed off the Old Port, again relying on armored vehicles to oppose the protesters.and resent the CGT's denunciation of them as neo-fascistic."Yellow vest" protesters in Marseille spoke out to criticize the CGT, which has a long record of working closely to negotiate austerity with successive social democratic or right-wing governments.one Marseille protester told La Provence about the CGT.Approximately 50 were arrested after clashes broke out later in the day as police tried to block Carnot square. There was widespread shock and opposition as it emerged that the police had shot a France3 journalist with a rubber bullet. France3 officials protested the measure, writing on Twitter, "It is high time that journalists, who are observers by nature, are not taken as targets by anyone."