© AFP

Police used rubber bullets, sting-ball grenades and tear gas against largely peaceful protesters who did not threaten public order

Rubber bullets used against protesters and journalists

sting-ball grenades, which should never be used in public order situations.

Tear gas, confiscation of protection equipment and pre-emptive arrests

Excessive use of force against school children

BACKGROUND

French authorities must exercise restraint when policing demonstrations expected on Saturday and, said Amnesty International."As the clouds of tear gas lift, a clearer picture has emerged which shows police have used excessive force against largely peaceful protesters, journalists and even children," said Rym Khadhraoui, Amnesty International's West Europe Researcher."Whilst policing demonstrations is a difficult task and, it is essential that both French law and international human rights law is respected. Police have a duty to maintain public order, and in doing so they may use force only when strictly necessary. If the use of force is unavoidable, it must be done with restraint."Official figures show that. In total, 717 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters also suffered violence. Whilstwhich must be the subject of an independent, impartial and effective investigation.Testimonies from victims and eyewitnesses and footage reviewed by Amnesty International show that police improperly used rubber bullets,During protests on 8 December in Paris, 225 protesters were injured according to official figures. One eyewitness, a street medic, Audrey, told Amnesty International that 10 of the 15 injured people treated by her team had been injured by rubber bullets. One of these cases involved an injury to the head.As well as protesters,Footage examined by Amnesty International shows a journalist wearing a press helmet being hit with a sting-ball grenade in the back as he was walking away from the police line.Photojournalist Thierry Olivier, told Amnesty International that he believed that. Another journalist, who asked not to be named, also described how he and his colleagues were "repeatedly shot at by police with rubber bullets."Another journalist, Thomas Morel-Fort, suffered multiple fractures to his hand after being shot by a rubber bullet despite wearing a helmet which had "press" written clearly on both sides.In a deliberate tactic,in order to confiscate protective equipment from protesters, journalists andOne photographer, Denis Meyer, told Amnesty International how he had had his helmet, goggles and face mask confiscated by police and was later injured by a rubber bullet shot at close range. "I was walking with my camera in front of my face when I was hit by a rubber bullet shot from only 10 meters away."She described how she lost count of the number of people she treated for teargas.There were people struggling to get away. One man who had inhaled too much teargas fell to his knees in spasms, shaking all over."The police also used anticipatory measures to search people who did not necessarily present an imminent risk of violence. Not only did people have their protective equipment confiscated, but in some casesOn 8 December, nearlyon their way to the protests were arrested in Paris after being searched at police barriers. Theseresulted from an order from the prosecutor allowing the police to conduct searches in certain areas. Many people who were carrying objects such as helmets, paint or masks were arrested for the offence of "participating in a group that intends to commit damage or violence".The following day, many were released from custody due to lack of sufficient evidence against them. Figures released by the Ministry of Interior show that, in total,As well as the "gilets jaunes" protests, a high school movement started on Monday 3 December initially to oppose a reform of the baccalaureat and the university admission procedures. Over the following weekMathieu Barraquier, a teacher in Garges-lès-Gonesse, a Paris suburb, described escalating tensions on 5 December outside the Simone de Beauvoir high school, after a tree was set alight and police started putting on riot gear. Some children started throwing stones and in once instance, a small burning projectile in the direction of the police who were about 30 meters away. "Then, without any reason,He had just been talking with his friends." The boy was hospitalised for two days.On 6 December, there were clashes between police and students of Saint-Exupery high school in Mantes-la-Jolie, another suburb of Paris. In all,According to Mourad Battikh, a lawyer representing several of the children,. If confirmed, the act of keeping students in this position for such a long period amounts to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, which under international law is prohibited in all circumstances.Another lawyer representing some of the children told Amnesty International that some of them were not given food or seen by a doctor before they were questioned.Leila Volle, who acted for two 15-year-old boys, told Amnesty International: "When I got to the police station the police officers told me that they had already begun questioning one of the minors. I told them: "This is not acceptable. He is a minor," and asked for the interview to stop. They agreed but carried on questioning him without me present."Both boys were held for at least six hours. Leila Volle told Amnesty International that in the Versailles police station where her clients were taken, at least eight children were questioned without lawyers present."As thousands of people prepare to take to the streets tomorrow, the authorities must guarantee the safety and security of everyone and ensure that people can exercise their right to demonstrate peacefully. They should take lawful and proportionate measures to protect life and public order and must avoid excessive use of force," said Rym Khadhraoui., and those prosecuted simply on these grounds must be released."International law enforcement standards explicitly state that police "may use force only when strictly necessary and to the extent required for the performance of their duty".Police must as far as possible apply non-violent means before resorting to the use of force; if the use of force is unavoidable, they must use it with restraint and in proportion to the seriousness of the law enforcement objective.Even where demonstrators act in a violent way,. In doing so, they must differentiate between those who are acting violently and those who are not. If only a minority of demonstrators acts violently, the use of force against demonstrators in general contravenes the principles of proportionality and minimum use of force.Rubber bullets can cause serious injuries, especially if they hit the head, face or upper torso. Police must not use them as a general tool to disperse a crowd but only to stop individuals engaged in violence against persons. They should be used only where it is feasible to target such individuals specifically. They must not be fired into the crowd or as random shots, and to minimize injuries, should be aimed only at the lower parts of the body.Sting-ball grenades carry a risk of serious harm and cannot be aimed exclusively at people engaging in acts of violence without presenting a risk of harm to others nearby. Amnesty International has called on the Minister of the Interior to prohibit the use of sting-ball grenades in public order situations.Tear gas is likely to affect not only those protesters who engage in violence, but also bystanders and peaceful protesters. It should be used only in situations of generalized violence in order to disperse a crowd or when the level of violence has reached such a degree that the threat cannot be contained by focusing solely on violent individuals. It may only be used when people have the opportunity to disperse; clearly audible warnings must be issued prior to its use and people must be allowed sufficient time to leave the area.