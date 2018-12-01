SOTT Radio
How To Survive A Totalitarian Nightmare: The Psychology Of Tyranny
Society's Child
RT France reporter shot in the face during police crackdown on Yellow Vest protesters in Paris
RT
Sat, 01 Dec 2018 10:33 UTC
Leger, who is covering the standoff, posted a selfie with a wound on the right side of his cheek.
The reporter later clarified that he got hit by a rubber bullet launched by police. He is currently making his way to the hospital to receive treatment.
The Yellow Vest protesters have been rallying against a controversial fuel tax introduced by President Emmanuel Macron. Saturday's rally - marking the third weekend of unrest - has again descended into chaos, with police deploying water cannons and tear gas. Demonstrators pelted law enforcement with bottles, firecrackers, and other projectiles.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
The Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 10, 2018
The devil's in that woman.
- Miss Emma, cook at Arkansas governor's mansion
To me, it is obvious that the Middle East 'war' has an agenda that is the economic aim of the European Union. The 'war' in Czechoslovakia had the...
Conspiracy theory: Vegan World Order Rising...[Link]
No smoking. No titty mags. How long before all lags are forced to go vegan? A Solitary Torture: Prison Diet Danger: Soy....[Link] The Telegraph:...
If you watch carefully, using the vertical structure coming up from the ground below the object, you will observe that it is NOT stationary, as if...
"Anti-smoking campaigns aren't new: The Nazis' forgotten drive to eliminate tobacco from the Reich." The irony of ironies viz. smoking bans and...