The unfortunate blunder occurred on Saturday during an evening news program that was covering the ongoing Yellow Vest protests.
Among videos and images of the protests, France3 featured a photo supplied by Agence France Presse (AFP). It shows a couple of mounted police officers watching the crowds outside the Opera b uilding in Paris on Saturday. One of the Yellow Vests holds high a placard, reading "Macron out." Here's this photo.
Comment: Quelle surprise. News behemoth AFP has been manipulating images (and stories) to fit the agenda of their establishment backers who are clearly worried about the protests and its message.
blaming it on a "mistake."
"There was no intent to hide the sign last night. It's a human mistake," the broadcaster tweeted, supplying the unmodified image. "We have identified the source. It will not happen again."
It remains unclear how, exactly, one can doctor a picture in such fashion by "mistake." Aside from the uproar and accusations of Orwellian-grade censorship, the blunder triggered a wave of jokes.
Some users "fixed" the picture for France3, doctoring it harder. Here's an example - the placard now reads "Long Live Macron!"
Others mused over who might have been responsible for such an unfortunate "mistake." Some jokingly suggested that Alexandre Benalla, the embattled former security aide to Macron, might have had his hand in it.
Benalla has been involved in several high-profile scandals. Namely, he was caught on tape getting up-close and personal with protesters earlier this year. Macron's aide was "helping" police to beat them ... while sporting borrowed police gear himself.
Comment: Is it any wonder the Yellow Vest protesters have included in their manifesto that the mainstream media should be forced to give them airtime because they know the news can't even be trusted to post undoctored photos?
