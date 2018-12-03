As the gilets jaune movement continues in France, with protests entering their third week, the French government's response has been to hold firm with proposed increases in fuel and other taxes, and to task anti-riot police with beating back protesters in the heart of Paris. While this movement may also peter out like many before it, the scale, intensity and cross-party grassroots support for the 'yellow vests' speaks to the general discontent with corruption in France, and Emmanuel Macron in particular.This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall discuss the violent stand-off between elites and working people in France, the 'Ukrainian' Navy's provocation near Russia's new Crimean Bridge, the latest lunacy from the legacy media regarding the Russiagate affair, and some of the antics at this year's G20 Summit.01:35:10