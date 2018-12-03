NewsReal: Révolution Jaune? France Revolts Against Macron
Mon, 03 Dec 2018 17:00 UTC
This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall discuss the violent stand-off between elites and working people in France, the 'Ukrainian' Navy's provocation near Russia's new Crimean Bridge, the latest lunacy from the legacy media regarding the Russiagate affair, and some of the antics at this year's G20 Summit.
Running Time: 01:35:10
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Révolution Jaune? France Revolts Against Macron
- Out of Place in Time: Was this alledged 'Oopart' hammer made 100 million years ago?
- A brief history of collective punishment: From the British Empire to Israel and the Palestinians
- SOTT Focus: Holiday Greetings to Our Readers! Get Your 2019 Sott.net Calendar Here!
- Paranoid British army issues top-level secret alert to staff about Russian journalist "threat"
- Evolution denialism is back, but this time it's coming from left-wing activists who do hold power in academia
- SOTT Focus: If You Murdered a Bunch of People, Mass Murder is Your Single Defining Legacy
- Far left group BAMN agitating migrant caravan to rush US border
- Paris in chaos amid Yellow Vest rallies, over 260 arrested, nearly 100 injured - UPDATES
- Ratings-obssessed US media go partisan and divide country
- The sleeping lion awakens! US-China cold war is upon us
- US, China agree on a trade war ceasefire after Xi, Trump summit
- Putin reveals what he told Trump during a brief talk at the G20 summit
- Analysis of what Clinton's emailgate, pay-to-play and a looming GE crash have in common
- Trump: Next meeting with Kim Jong-un likely in early 2019
- SOTT Focus: Actual Fake News: The Guardian/Politico Psy-op Against Wikileaks
- Russia-Saudi foundation will invest $2B in Russia in 2019
- Flashback: Key to longevity, according to the third oldest Icelander: no health foods, vegetables or fruit
- UN demands Israel withdraw from occupied Golan Heights
- 'A recipe for disaster': Divisions make united EU seat at UNSC nearly impossible
He who is the author of a war lets loose the whole contagion of hell and opens a vein that bleeds a nation to death.
- Thomas Paine
Recent Comments
"What's the French for 'agent provocateur'?" 'Entrepreneur'. LOL.
Rusians must be really smart people. They are so good at hiding their fiery red eyes and the horns growing out of their foreheads.
G.H.W. Bush was also the prime architect of 9-11, and is responsible not only for the deaths of nearly 3,000 victims in that operation, but also...
For the first time, I believe the Russians' analysis of Ukrainian motivations is incorrect. The timing of this provocation was off. If it was...
Unfortuately this article is very true. All the species are connected and codependent on Earth. I even wrote here familyessay. org [Link] an...
'Entrepreneur'. LOL.