£35,000 three-week program

A terminally ill mother - who kept her cancer diagnosis a secret from her toddler - has shocked doctors after her tumour was reduced by 75 per cent following alternative treatment in Mexico.Back in October 2018, Kate Malvenan's world came crashing down after doctors broke the horrific news that the non-smoker had just six to 24 months to live following a shock lung cancer diagnosis.The 40-year-old, who is originally from Kessingland, Suffolk, but now resides on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, said she has always taken great pride in maintaining her good health by eating nutritious foods and regularly working out at the gym - while also being a strict non-smoker.Ms Malvenan's worst fears were confirmed a few days later on October 3, 2018, when her doctor broke the horrific news that the deadly cancer had spread.Ms Malvenan, who owns her own homeware store, said: 'A few months into 2018, I began feeling rundown. My hips, my lower back, my spine and my shoulders were all sore.'I'd been training hard on a new fitness regime, so I put it down to that. But we now know these were the cancerous spots.'I coughed up blood twice, but my doctor said it was bronchitis. It was only when I started having chest pains that they decided to do an x-ray.'The GP called me after hours and said it looked like cancer but did not know the extent of it and I was asked to go to the hospital the following day.'Realising there was something wrong, my parents decided to fly in from the UK to be with me.'I was told there was nothing I could do to save my life and that I only had six to 24 months at the very maximum to live.'That's when my world stopped spinning. I couldn't understand how I could have a terminal illness when I felt healthy.'My cancer had spread to my liver, lymph system, hips, spine, ribs and shoulders.'When you're told by all the specialists that you're going to die you believe it.'I was put on a target therapy drug called Alectinib, but was told it would only give me a two year life expectancy and I needed to live much longer than that.'Then a friend told me about a cancer clinic in Mexico and all the incredible results he had seen there.'I had no other choice. I decided I was going to do it. Two weeks later I was in Mexico.'Ms Malvenan underwent intense treatment for seven hours a day, six days a week at the clinic in Mexico.She was also fed a strict plant-based organic diet while receiving treatment and continues to follow this eating plan to this day.After returning home from her first stint in Mexico in November, Ms Malvenan underwent follow up scans at her local hospital in Australia - and claims doctors were shocked at her remarkable results, which revealed her tumour had reduced by 75 per cent with zero traces of cancer in her lymph nodes.With such an incredible outcome, she decided to dig into her life savings again and return to Mexico in February for another round of intensive treatment.Ms Malvenan said: 'I was told by one of my doctors to go home, drink wine and spend time with my daughter before I died.'There was no chance of staying alive. But now there is hope.'The doctors here have said my results are remarkable and that I'm breaking all the rules.'I'm very positive that with continued treatment my cancer will be 100 per cent eradicated.'She said she made the decision to keep her cancer diagnosis a secret from her daughter, as she felt it was better to protect her from the dark and sad realities of cancer.She said: 'Annabelle has no idea about my cancer. She is too little and didn't need to know that I could die.'I told her I was going on a long and boring trip to Bali for work, tears were flooding out of my eyes when I had to leave her. I didn't know what I was going into and whether I'd come back alive.'Without her I wouldn't have the motivation or strength to fight.'Ms Malvenan has declined to have a fundraising page set up for her but has asked kind donors to support her through her homeware store, Maison & Maison.