In a recent paper in Science Signaling , associate professor of cell and microbiology Carla Finkielstein, of the Department of Biological Sciences, and her collaborators identified an alternative mechanism to control circadian rhythms in normal cells that is driven by oncoproteins.This discovery places molecules involved in monitoring and calibrating the response of cells to genomic damage at the center of the machinery driving circadian rhythms.While healthy cells share a circadian rhythm with the rest of the body, tumors often have a different rhythm than the healthy cells surrounding them. Tumors divide differently than healthy cells and at different times. Like a person singing out of tune within a chorus, that one difference can ultimately wreck the entire melody. Or in this case, the healthy functions of cells."We know that our cells experience over 10,000 mutations a day," said Finkielstein. "These are usually mitigated by a repair system comprised of a host of protein interactions. However, only a handful of mutations, three to six depending on the type of cancer, are needed for malignant cells to get a foothold. And if one of these mutations occurs in the repair system, then the chances for cancer increase dramatically."It's obvious, then, that fine-tuning these processes is critical for maintaining normal cell functioning and that either dysregulation of circadian rhythms or alteration in oncoproteins can lead to numerous diseases and disorders. However, the good news is that the interplay among circadian molecules, oncoproteins, and tumor suppressors, as previously discovered by Finkielstein's group, can be used to tailor therapeutics in a more effective way."Our findings were totally unexpected and welcome as they expanded our vision of how the circadian clock is regulated in normal cells to include components of the cell division cycle that are necessary to keep proliferation in check," said Finkielstein. "As a result, we can now test the hypothesis of how deregulation of circadian rhythms, for example by shift work, could be associated with the etiology of cancer or how mutations in 'guardian' genes responsible for proliferative decisions lead to abnormal clocks in cancer cells, a finding of relevance when considering new therapeutic opportunities."In the uncharted waters of chronobiological research, Finkielstein and her team are forging ahead to discover not only how cancer occurs but when and why it occurs. Their findings could help us understand when tumor cells are most treatable and deliver more effective treatments at the proper time.