Reference

Circadian clock gene polymorphisms may be associated with bipolar disorder and comorbid alcohol abuse or dependence in men, according to the results of a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.After correlation analysis, researchers found the clock polymorphisms ARNTL (rs11600996) and PER3 (rs228642) were associated with an increased risk for bipolar disorder and alcohol abuse or dependence in one group of male patients (odds ratio 1.56; 95% CI, 1.07-2.27; P =.03). In addition, the investigators reported an association between 2 PER3 polymorphisms, rs228682 (P =.03) and rs2640909 (P =.03), and having a family history of an affective disorder.Primary study limitations included the small sample size and gender disproportion in patient groups.Further studies are needed to fully investigate the possible link among circadian clock gene polymorphisms, bipolar disorder, and alcohol abuse or dependence.Banach E, Pawlak J, Kapelski P, et al. Clock genes polymorphisms in male bipolar patients with comorbid alcohol abuse. J Affect Disord. 2018;241:142-146.